Houston Texans decide on starting QB for Week 12 matchup with Buffalo Bills
The Texans have decided on which quarterback will take the field when the Buffalo Bills head to Houston for a Week 12 matchup on Thursday night.
Backup QB Davis Mills will be under center for the fourth straight game and the fifth time this season, as starter C.J. Stroud has yet to clear the concussion protocol, which he entered after sustaining a head injury with 13 minutes 49 seconds left in the second quarter of his team’s Week 9 loss to the Denver Broncos. Stroud will miss his third consecutive game on Thursday, while Mills will get the call for his third straight start.
RELATED: Sean McDermott evaluates Keon Coleman's status for Week 12 matchup vs. Texans
“Right now, with the short turnaround, a game on Thursday, we just don’t have enough days for those guys to be available,” said Texans head coach Demeco Ryans, per a video posted to Sports Radio 610 host Shaun Bijani’s X account.
Since taking over for Stroud against the Broncos, Mills has completed 60.3% of his passes. In his two starts, Mills has averaged 283 yards per game while recording three touchdown passes and one interception. He has also totaled five rushing attempts for 34 yards and a touchdown over his past two games, both Texans victories.
“He moves their offense, he’s mobile, smart, and knows where to go with the ball,” said Bills head coach Sean McDermott of Mills, whose career record as a starter is 7-19-1. “It looks to me like they’re playing well with him under center.”
MORE: Buffalo Bills DT Ed Oliver shows progress, offers encouraging update amid recovery
Before being lost due to injury, Stroud completed 66.5% of his passes for 1,702 yards and 11 touchdowns. He was also intercepted once and added 189 yards rushing on 29 carries. Last season against the Bills, Stroud led the Texans to a 23-20 Week 5 win, finishing the game 28 of 38 passing for 331 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
This week's game against Houston will be the second time this season that the Bills have faced a backup quarterback, first doing so in Week 8 against the Carolina Panthers, when Buffalo limited Panthers QB Andy Dalton to 175 yards and an interception during a 40-9 victory.
Along with Stroud, Houston cornerback Jalen Pitre also remains in the concussion protocol and will be out for Thursday's game, per Ryans. Pitre has started seven of 10 games as Texans' nickel cornerback this season.
— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —