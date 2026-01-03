Since he took over as Buffalo Bills’ offensive coordinator, Joe Brady has been a hot name when it comes to potential candidacy for head coach openings across the league.

And recently, ESPN’s Dan Graziano linked Brady to a possible intriguing opportunity that would leave Bills fans’ heads spinning.

RELATED: Dark horse could steal rushing title from Bills' James Cook in NFL's final week

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady on the field before a game against the New York Giants at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Move across AFC

In an article on ESPN.com, Graziano wrote that the Bills’ OC remains a person of interest for one team that may pursue a leadership change this offseason.

“Brady would be the guy to watch in Cincinnati if the Bengals did move on from (current head coach Zac Taylor),” read the article.

Graziano continued, writing that he did not expect the Bengals to fire Taylor. Still, a potential marriage between Brady and Cincinnati makes sense.

MORE: Special send-off planned as Buffalo Bills cast Highmark Stadium off into the sunset

Dec 28, 2019; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; LSU Tigers passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach Joe Brady looks on before the 2019 Peach Bowl college football playoff semifinal game against the Oklahoma Sooners. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Experience together

Before moving to the NFL ranks, Brady was the passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach for the 2019 national champion LSU Tigers, who were quarterbacked by current Bengals signal-caller Joe Burrow. Cincinnati’s top wide receiver, Ja’Marr Chase, was also a key player for LSU’s championship team.

With Brady in his ear, Burrow went on to complete 76.3% of his passes for 5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns during that title-winning campaign. Chase finished the championship season with 84 receptions for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns.

It’s been a while since Brady, Burrow and Chase connected as members of the same organization. Still, with the experience the three gained together at the college level, Brady is undoubtedly a prime candidate to replace Taylor if he and the Bengals are indeed to go their separate ways at the end of the year.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) hugs LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) after the game at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. LSU defeated Alabama 46-41. | Jake Crandall, Montgomery Advertiser via Imagn Content Services, LLC

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —