Bart Simpson joining Hard Knocks and Hallmark Channel on Buffalo Bills' crowded bandwagon
The Buffalo Bills are 3-0, Super Bowl favorites and so popular these days that even Bart Simpson is jumping on the bandwagon. HBO's Hard Knocks and The Hallmark Channel were already on board.
Bills Mafia, you've got plenty of company.
It's already going to be a special day in Week 5 when the Bills wear their new icy-cool "Rivalry" uniforms against the New England Patriots. But as of this week, fans can also sport new Bills t-shirts featuring a throwback to the iconic Simpsons show.
Apparently only 21 teams got Bart Simpson splashed on their new shirts at Fanatics, and of course the Bills had to be one of the chosen ones. The shirts, which feature Bart Simpson wearing a No. 15 jersey and the Bills logo, are from the Homage collection and sell for $39.99.
On each of the shirts, Bart is featured wearing No. 15. No, it's not a nod to Bills' nemesis Patrick Mahomes, but instead a reference to Season 9, Episode 6 titled "Bart Starr." In the episode, Homer makes a failed attempt to coach Bart's youth football team.
The Bills have appeared in a couple of Simpsons episodes through the years. In Season 3 (1991), Lisa predicts Washington will beat Buffalo in Super Bowl XXVI. And in 2019, Homer attends a game at "New Era Field" which is now Highmark Stadium.
With the weekend off after their victory over the Miami Dolphins Thursday, maybe Josh Allen and the Bills will kick their feet up and catch up on The Simpsons before starting preparations for the New Orleans Saints come Monday.
