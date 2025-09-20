Bills Central

Bart Simpson joining Hard Knocks and Hallmark Channel on Buffalo Bills' crowded bandwagon

Bills Mafia is basking in the glow of a 3-0 record and a new Bart Simpson t-shirt.

Richie Whitt

The TV cartoon character Bart Simpson is painted on a mural in 2014.
The TV cartoon character Bart Simpson is painted on a mural in 2014. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Buffalo Bills are 3-0, Super Bowl favorites and so popular these days that even Bart Simpson is jumping on the bandwagon. HBO's Hard Knocks and The Hallmark Channel were already on board.

Bills Mafia, you've got plenty of company.

It's already going to be a special day in Week 5 when the Bills wear their new icy-cool "Rivalry" uniforms against the New England Patriots. But as of this week, fans can also sport new Bills t-shirts featuring a throwback to the iconic Simpsons show.

Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard (8) intercepts the ball against Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17)
Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard (8) intercepts the ball against Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Apparently only 21 teams got Bart Simpson splashed on their new shirts at Fanatics, and of course the Bills had to be one of the chosen ones. The shirts, which feature Bart Simpson wearing a No. 15 jersey and the Bills logo, are from the Homage collection and sell for $39.99.

On each of the shirts, Bart is featured wearing No. 15. No, it's not a nod to Bills' nemesis Patrick Mahomes, but instead a reference to Season 9, Episode 6 titled "Bart Starr." In the episode, Homer makes a failed attempt to coach Bart's youth football team.

The Bills have appeared in a couple of Simpsons episodes through the years. In Season 3 (1991), Lisa predicts Washington will beat Buffalo in Super Bowl XXVI. And in 2019, Homer attends a game at "New Era Field" which is now Highmark Stadium.

With the weekend off after their victory over the Miami Dolphins Thursday, maybe Josh Allen and the Bills will kick their feet up and catch up on The Simpsons before starting preparations for the New Orleans Saints come Monday.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs against Dolphins linebacker Tyrel Dodson (25)
Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs against Dolphins linebacker Tyrel Dodson (25) / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.