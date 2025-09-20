Colin Cowherd fawns over Bills QB Josh Allen for one shocking stat
Josh Allen has led the Buffalo Bills to a 3-0 start this season, and has put up some impressive numbers. The reigning NFL MVP has thrown for 755 yards with five touchdowns and rushed for another 114 yards and two touchdowns.
What's most impressive is that he has yet to turn the ball over. That's quite the change from early in his career when Allen had a knack for taking risks.
Those risks often backfired as Allen had 18 interceptions in 2023 alone. He's completely turned that around, which has Colin Cowherd singing his praises. The host of The Herd said Allen might be the perfect quarterback and "shouldn't exist."
"Josh Allen, through hard work and coaching, has eliminated his only flaw, reckless. Since the start of last season, 48 touchdowns with Josh Allen, eight giveaways," Cowherd said.
"The Bills have not lost the turnover battle in a season and a half. 25 games. You are watching history. This makes absolutely no sense. 2025 Josh Allen shouldn't exist."
In 2024, Allen had just six interceptions and lost two fumbles. His focus on ball security has allowed the Buffalo offense to soar to new heights.
What's more impressive is that he's been able to continue to find explosive plays, which is why there's no one like him in the NFL right now.
