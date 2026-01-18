Buffalo Bills coach will reportedly retire following Divisional Round loss to Broncos

The Buffalo Bills are expected to lose a key member of their coaching staff, as offensive line coach Aaron Kromer is set to retire, per a report from Mike Silver of The Athletic.

Silver posted his report to X on Sunday morning, mere hours following the Bills’ heartbreaking Divisional Round defeat at the hands of the Denver Broncos. Kromer’s anticipated retirement ends a four-year run in his second stint with the team. He also served as the team's O-line coach during the 2015 and 2016 seasons. Bills assistant OL coach Austin Gund has been rumored as a potential replacement.

RELATED: Don't blame refs for Bills' loss to Broncos, blame Josh Allen

Buffalo Bills offensive line coach Aaron Kromer works with lineman Tylan Grable before the start of the Buffalo Bills training camp. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK

What a run

The 58-year-old Kromer began his NFL coaching career as an assistant offensive line coach of the then-Oakland Raiders and has spent over two decades in the league, during which he has developed into one of the most trusted minds when it comes tooffensive line play.

This season, Kromer guided the Bills’ offensive line as it achieved the best run block win rate (75%) and fourth in pass block win rate (71%) in the league, per ESPN. Buffalo produced the league’s leading rusher during the 2025 campaign in running back James Cook.

MORE: Tre White blames refs for critical 'bad judgement' call in Bills' loss to Broncos

One bit of news: Bills OL coach Aaron Kromer is expected to retire following yesterday's defeat. Has had a long and impressive coaching career. — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) January 18, 2026

Transition coming

Along with Kromer’s departure, the Bills may also have to replace two of their starting offensive linemen. Center Connor McGovern and left guard David Edwards both played under expiring contracts this season and could be tough for the cap-strapped Bills to re-sign entering the 2026 season.

The Bills’ interior line was one of the most consistent in football this season, helping the unit allow the fourth-lowest quarterback pressure rate in the NFL during the regular season, per Next Gen Stats.

With Kromer, and potentially McGovern and Edwards, Buffalo could be looking at a new-look trench unit for the upcoming season.

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —