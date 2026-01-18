Joe Brady could make Bills fans very happy after Buffalo's Divisional Round loss

As the 2025 season wore on, Buffalo Bills fans grew tired of Joe Brady as the team's offensive coordinator.

Despite the Bills finishing the regular season fourth in the NFL in points per game (28.3), the sentiment amongst the fanbase became that it was about time the team moved on from Brady as their offensive play caller.

And Brady’s detractors may just get their wish sooner rather than later.

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady

Good fit

It was reported ahead of the Bills' Wild Card meeting with the Jacksonville Jaguars that Brady would interview for the Baltimore Ravens’ head-coaching job, and before a Divisional Round matchup with the Denver Broncos, an interview with the Atlanta Falcons has been added to his schedule.

And now, with the Bills having fallen to the Broncos, Brady is free to move on as soon as Sunday evening.

And that seems to be what the majority of Bills fans want. The question is, will Baltimore want Brady as their man at the helm? Well, it would seemingly be a good fit.

#Bills OC Joe Brady will have two interviews the day after his team's divisional round game against the #Broncos: The plan is for him to speak with the #Ravens and #Falcons on Sunday. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 16, 2026

Signal caller

After years of coaching one of the league’s top dual-threat quarterbacks, Josh Allen, if Brady were to make the switch to the Ravens, he would take over an offense featuring Lamar Jackson under center. Jackson is also one of the NFL’s best mobile QBs.

Jackson is a two-time MVP, having led the Ravens to a 76-31 record during his eight-year career. If he and Brady were to link up, they could do big things both in the running and passing game.

And not only would that make Ravens’ fans happy, his departure from Buffalo would make plenty of Bills fans happy as well.

Make it happen, Baltimore.

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady

