Josh Allen in tears after Bills' loss to Broncos in AFC divisional playoffs
Josh Allen displayed a gushing of emotion in the moments following the Buffalo Bills’ Divisional Round defeat at the hands of the Denver Broncos on Saturday evening.
The Bills’ quarterback turned the ball over four times en route to the devastating postseason defeat, as Buffalo once again fell short of a coveted Super Bowl appearance. And after the game, he was overcome with grief.
His expression
Making his way to the podium inside Empower Field at Mile High, Allen had tears flowing from his eyes as he stared down at his feet.
“It’s extremely difficult,” he said in a somber tone. “Feel like I let my teammates down tonight.”
His words are hard to argue, as Allen fumbled twice, was intercepted twice, and failed to lead his team down the field for game-winning touchdown drives both in the fourth quarter and overtime during the 33-30 defeat.
“Just missed opportunities throughout the game,” he added. “It’s been a long season, I hate how it ended. It’s going to stick with me for a long time.”
Allen’s performance against Denver wasn't all bad, as he finished the game 25 of 39 passing for 283 yards and three touchdowns, along with 12 carries for 66 yards on the ground. But at the end of the day, his turnovers and late-game failures did his team in, and the Bills were sent packing.
“Can’t win with five turnovers,” said Allen, as along with his four giveaways, running back James Cook also fumbled. “You shoot yourself in the foot like that, you don’t deserve to win football games.”
Moving forward
With the loss, the Bills finish the season at 12-5 and will now look ahead to a long offseason that is sure to bring forth plenty of questions from the team’s fan base. Head Coach Sean McDermott and General Manager Brandon Beane were each under fire at times this season, and it will be interesting to see whether the Bills make any moves regarding their leadership in the coming months.
