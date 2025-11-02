Bills safety Cole Bishop's vicious hit sends Chiefs TE Travis Kelce to locker room
The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs are in a fight in Week 9.
Both teams are AFC powerhouses and look to establish themselves as the top contenders with a win this weekend. The Bills, who entered the game as underdogs, are trying to show they're finally capable of knocking off the team that's been their kryptonite in the postseason.
On offense, they've been leaning on the ground game, while their defense is showing its strenght. It's not just the defensive line either as safety Cole Bishop has been showing out. Bishop broke up two key passes in the second quarter, then closed out the half with a vicious hit on tight end Travis Kelce in the end zone.
Kansas City had to settle for a field goal after Bishop broke up the pass, making it a 21-13 lead for the Bills at the break.
The Bills, who started the game with the ball, will be on defense when the game resumes and will look to make another statement.
UPDATE: Kelce was able to return to the field to start teh third quarter.
