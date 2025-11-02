Bills Central

Bills safety Cole Bishop's vicious hit sends Chiefs TE Travis Kelce to locker room

Buffalo Bills safety Cole Bishop blasted Travis Kelce, sending the All-Pro tight end to the locker room.

Randy Gurzi

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce walks the sideline before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce walks the sideline before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs are in a fight in Week 9.

Both teams are AFC powerhouses and look to establish themselves as the top contenders with a win this weekend. The Bills, who entered the game as underdogs, are trying to show they're finally capable of knocking off the team that's been their kryptonite in the postseason.

On offense, they've been leaning on the ground game, while their defense is showing its strenght. It's not just the defensive line either as safety Cole Bishop has been showing out. Bishop broke up two key passes in the second quarter, then closed out the half with a vicious hit on tight end Travis Kelce in the end zone.

Kansas City had to settle for a field goal after Bishop broke up the pass, making it a 21-13 lead for the Bills at the break.

The Bills, who started the game with the ball, will be on defense when the game resumes and will look to make another statement.

UPDATE: Kelce was able to return to the field to start teh third quarter.

Buffalo Bills safety Cole Bishop after the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
Buffalo Bills safety Cole Bishop after the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

