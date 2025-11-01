Buffalo Bills may face Chiefs' former first-round pick elevated ahead of Week 9 tilt
In the hours leading up to their Week 9 matchup with the Buffalo Bills, the Kansas City Chiefs have called on some reinforcements to help bolster a couple of positions that will be depleted this weekend.
The Chiefs will be without starting running back Isiah Pacheco for Sunday’s game, which has caused Kansas City to elevate former first-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire from the team’s practice squad to provide some depth entering this weekend’s critical conference matchup.
It will be the first game action of the season for Edwards-Helaire, who last suited up for game-day action with the New Orleans Saints during their final two games of the 2024 season before he was cut this preseason.
The 26-year-old has some experience playing against the Bills, finishing four previous meetings with Buffalo, averaging 4.64 yards on 53 attempts. His last game against Buffalo came in Week 14 of the 2023 season, when Edwards-Helaire carried the ball 11 times for 39 yards and added two receptions for 29 yards.
Kansas City wil likely start backup RB Kareem Hunt against the Bills on Sunday, while the team also has rookie Brashard Smith and Elijah Mitchell on it's 53-man roster.
The Chiefs will also be without an offensive lineman during Sunday’s game, and there is a chance they could be missing two players up front offensively. Rookie left tackle Josh Simmons remains out for the fourth straight week due to a personal leave of absence, while starting right guard Trey Smith is questionable to play with a back injury.
As a result, Kansas City elected to elevate guard C.J. Hanson, who has appeared in two games since being selected by the Chiefs in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
