Buffalo Bills to face Kansas City Chiefs team without two key starters in Week 9
While the Buffalo Bills deal with several injuries of their own, the Kansas City Chiefs are also banged up entering a critical Week 9 matchup.
The Chiefs declared two key starters out for Sunday’s meeting between the Bills and Chiefs, with running back Isiah Pacheco and rookie left tackle Josh Simmons both set to be sidelined due to injury.
Depleted backfield
Pacheco left the Chiefs’ Week 8 win over the Washington Commanders due to a knee injury, and the team subsequently declared him week-to-week, leading to his upcoming absence against the Bills.
Kansas City’s leading ball carrier has recorded a team-high 78 carries for 329 yards rushing and a touchdown while adding 11 receptions for 43 yards and a touchdown. The fourth-year pro has a limited history against the Bills, having totaled two carries for nine yards and added two receptions for nine yards during a 2022 meeting between the two teams.
Capable backup
Pacheco’s replacement is likely to be backup RB Kareem Hunt, who carried the ball nine times for 40 yards and a touchdown while adding a two-yard touchdown reception this past Monday night.
Hunt finished the 2024 AFC Championship Game against the Bills with 17 carries for 64 yards and a touchdown. The 30-year-old has played five regular-season games against the Bills during his career, averaging 4.09 yards per carry on 34 attempts while being held out of the end zone.
Simmons’ absence continues
Simmons was selected by the Chiefs in the first round of the 2025 draft and played in the team’s first five games of the season before taking a personal leave of absence that has now extended to three weeks.
Jaylon Moore has stepped in and performed adequately in his absence, leading to speculation that Moore may keep the job even once Simmons returns to action. Moore was responsible for one of three sacks of quarterback Patrick Mahomes while allowing a couple of pressures this past week against the Commanders, per Pro Football Focus.
