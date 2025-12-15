Special piece of Josh Allen game-worn Buffalo Bills apparel up for auction

During Weeks 12 and 13 of the season, players, coaches and staff across the NFL participate in one of the league's more fulfilling endeavors.

The My Cause My Cleats campaign takes place each season, with participants displaying their creativity through specially designed cleats to benefit charitable organizations that are close to them.

Each set of cleats is subsequently auctioned off, with 100% of the proceeds going to the charity of each individual’s choosing.

Josh Allen took part in the league-wide event once again this season, with his custom Buffalo Bills footwear benefiting Oishei Children’s Hospital. And the bidding for Allen’s cleats, which he wore during a loss to the Houston Texans, is already off to a hot start.

Own a piece of the MVP

The auction opened on Dec. 11 and is set to close on Feb. 12, with 23 bids having already been placed. The most recent bid is for $4,200 and can be increased by $50 increments.

Allen’s cleats were designed by 11 pediatric patients at Oishei and include hand-drawn images of a snowman, Christmastree and Buffalo Bills logo donning a stocking cap, among other items, all set against a striking wintry background.

You can place your bid for the cleats here.

Community hero

Allen has not only been an MVP on the field for the Bills throughout his career, but he has also been one of the franchise’s most active members when it comes to off-field community endeavors.

Along with the My Cause My Cleats campaign, the Bills’ QB has also taken part in another partnership with Oishei this season in which he has worn specially designed hats auctioned off to help benefit the hospital. At each home game, Allen has worn a different cap created by pediatric patients, with proceeds going to the Patricia Allen Fund.

As if his on-field production wasn’t enough to place Allen in rarified air among the Bills’ all-time greats, his commitment to the Western New York community has further ingratiated him with both his neighbors and the Buffalo football fan base.

A gem of a quarterback and a gem of a human being. Allen is the whole package.

