Finally, Buffalo Bills fans have the opportunity to claim their own piece of history.

The team announced this week that, thanks to an exclusive program launched by Erie County, Legends Global and CollectibleXchange, fans are now permitted to place orders to purchase seats from the current Highmark Stadium, which will close at the conclusion of the 2025 season.

Jan 2, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; General view of snow covered seats at Highmark Stadium prior to the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Buffalo Bills. | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

"The Buffalo Bills greatly appreciate Erie County making this Highmark Stadium Farewell Season stadium seats and memorabilia program happen for our valued Bills Mafia fan base," said Andy Major, Bills senior vice president of venue operations and fan experience. "Bills fans are the best in the NFL…they are loyal, passionate, charitable, caring, and they know the history of their team.”

Fans can make their pre-order purchase at BuffaloBills.com/StadiumSeats, with all season ticket members offered a discounted rate and certain season ticket members given the opportunity to purchase the seats from the exact locations in which they bought their season tickets. The deadline for season ticket members to request to claim and order specific member seats is January 31, 2026.

Per the Bills, the program will be presented in phases, beginning with stadium and bleacher seats, followed by additional memorabilia products that will be made available in the coming weeks and months.

A single seat is selling for $549, while a pair costs $649.99. Bleacher sets are also available, with a pair set at $549. Fans can also purchase an authentic setback for $99.99. Erie County will receive 100% of the net proceeds from all County-owned assets and products sold through the program.

