Buffalo Bills release once-promising WR to make room for Brandin Cooks

The Elijah Moore era in Buffalo is officially over.

After the Buffalo Bills signed free-agent wide receiver Brandin Cooks on Tuesday, the team announced on Wednesday that it cut bait with one of its prized offseason additions to help make room for its new target. Cooks plays a similar role to that of Moore, which made the former second-round pick redundant within the Bills' offensive scheme.

Sep 7, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Brandin Cooks (10) is tackled by the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at Caesars Superdome. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Fans were mighty excited when the Bills signed Moore to a one-year contract this past May, but things simply never worked out for the five-year veteran. Through nine games and two starts with Buffalo, Moore managed just nine receptions for 112 yards, while adding six rushing attempts for 24 yards and a touchdown. His one-year deal was worth $2.5 million in guaranteed money.

The 25-year-old will now hit the open market, hoping to find a new opportunity. Moore’s previous stops include Cleveland and the New York Jets.

Sep 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Elijah Moore (18) runs a sweep against the New Orleans Saints in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

With Moore’s departure, the Bills remain with six wide receivers on their active roster, including Cooks, Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, Joshua Palmer, Tyrell Shavers and Curtis Samuel. Buffalo has been searching for answers within its WR room throughout the season, and is hoping the influx of Cooks’ talent will help take this unit to the next level.

Cooks is a 12-year veteran who has previously recorded six seasons with 1,000-plus yards receiving. However, the last came in 2021, with his past three seasons producing just 1,615 yards, an average of 538 yards per season. Last season with the Dallas Cowboys, the 32-year-old finished with just 26 receptions, 259 yards and three touchdowns through 10 games played.

The Bills currently have 52 players on their 53-man roster, which could change this week, as the Bills opened the 21-day window for offensive lineman Tylan Grable. Grable could be in line to replace right tackle Spencer Brown in the team's starting lineup this week as Brown deals with a shoulder injury.

