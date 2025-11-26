Bills' head coach gives promising outlook for 2 key players ahead of Steelers matchup

The Buffalo Bills returned to the practice field on Wednesday, and a few positive injury updates stemmed from head coach Sean McDermott’s pre-practice press conference.

During his time at the podium, McDermott provided a positive outlook on the potential return of tight end Dalton Kincaid as well as the possibility of recently-signed wide receiver Brandin Cooks making his Bills debut as soon as this weekend against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

RELATED: Buffalo Bills release once-promising WR to make room for Brandin Cooks

Los Angeles Rams receivers coach Eric Yarber (left) and vice president of sports medicine and performance Reggie Scott (right) talk with New Orleans Saints wide receiver Brandin Cooks (10) during a joint practice at the Dignity Health Sports Park. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kincaid has been out since exiting a Week 10 loss to the Miami Dolphins due to a hamstring injury and was held out of Wednesday's session at One Bills Drive. Still, McDermott left the door open for his return to the lineup against Pittsburgh.

“We’ll see, there’s a chance,” said the Bills' head coach. “We’ll just take it one day at a time.”

Kincaid has been the most critical member of the Bills’ passing game this season, recording 29 receptions for 448 yards, with his yardage total currently second-most on the team. He’s been most important in helping open things up for quarterback Josh Allen down the field. Kincaid’s average depth of target of 9.56 yards ranks second among tight ends with at least 100 routes run this season, per Sumer Sports.

MORE: Bills bolster WR depth with signing of former first-round pick

Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid celebrates his touchdown during first half action against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Nov. 2, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As far as Cooks is concerned, although he was brought into the building just days before Sunday’s matchup with the Steelers, McDermott also provided a glimmer of hope regarding his game status for Week 13.

“We’ll see,” he said. “He adds to the mix of who we have and (offensive coordinator Joe Brady) ultimately makes the decision of who he feels gives us the best chance this week, and then we take it one week at a time.”

On the challenges of fitting Cooks into the offensive system on short notice, McDermott says the team will be leaning on the WR’s veteran savvy as they hope to acclimatize him quickly within Buffalo’s culture, both on the field and off the field.

“When you’re a veteran player, you’re around for a reason,” said McDermott. “And you pick up different systems, and it’s just terminology. Even though the route may be the same from one team to the next, it’s just the terminology. He’s off to a good start from what I understand.”

RELATED: Buffalo Bills' growing tendency to bring back former players growing tiresome

Jun 10, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Brandin Cooks (10) looks on during minicamp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Cooks has appeared in 10 games for the New Orleans Saints this season, recording 19 receptions for 165 yards. One of the 32-year-old veteran’s strengths has been his ability to win when presented with contested-catch situations, of which he has won eight of nine this season, per @ChrisTrapasso on X.

“Good addition,” said McDermott of Cooks. “Gone against him a number of times. Always respected his game. Has good speed, knows how to play the position. Some guys have good speed, but not true wide receivers and football players. But he is a combination of both.”

The Bills could certainly use both players’ services against the Steelers, as Buffalo searches for a bounce-back win following a humbling defeat at the hands of the Houston Texans in Week 12. Outside of WR Khalil Shakir, who finished the game with eight receptions for 110 yards, Bills WRs and TEs managed just 10 receptions for a whopping 83 yards during the loss.

Pittsburgh and Buffalo square off at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

—Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter—