Shaq Lawson explains divine intervention that led return to Buffalo Bills

Shaq Lawson prayed for times like this.

Earlier this week, the 31-year-old veteran made yet another return to the Buffalo Bills, his third stint with the team. And on Wednesday, upon meeting with the media for the first time since he was welcomed back to the team’s practice squad, Lawson explained what he feels led him back to his home away from home.

“I've been praying for this opportunity and prayers really worked,” said Lawson, who said he thought it was a mistake when he received a phone call from the Bills’ front office members to gauge his interest in a tryout.

Oct 15, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson (90) reacts to making a stop to force a punt against the New York Giants during the first half at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

“When I got the call from Ryan, one of the people upstairs, I thought it was a pocket dial,” added Lawson. “So when they had a chance to come back and have a workout, man, I’ve been waiting on this opportunity since I left.”

Lawson was drafted by the Bills in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft, the year before Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane took over as head coach and general manager. He went on to play the first four seasons of his career in Buffalo before spending the 2020 and 2021 campaigns with the Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets, respectively. Lawson then returned to the Bills for the 2022 and 2023 seasons before once again parting ways with the organization.

This past season, Lawson played in one game for the Carolina Panthers but was released shortly thereafter. He has been searching for another opportunity ever since.

Nov 19, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson (90) reacts to getting a sack against the New York Jets during the first half at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

“It was hard (to stay in shape),” said Lawson regarding his time away from the game. “You know, staying in South Florida is definitely hard. I work out from (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.), and I'm just chilling the rest of the day. So it was definitely hard, but I just told myself like, hey, I still got a lot left for me, and when my time come for any workouts, I was ready.”

The nine-year veteran was brought back by the Bills due in large part to injuries piling up at the edge rusher position, where Michael Hoecht has been lost for the season, and rookie Landon Jackson is on Injured Reserve due to a knee injury. It’s unlikely the team has a significant role planned for the former first-round pick, but with the way this season has gone for Buffalo, he could be one more injury away from being placed in a position to contribute on game days.

It’s been a while since Lawson made a significant impact, dating back to the 2022 campaign when he totaled 31 tackles and 3.5 sacks in 15 games played for the Bills. Still, he is holding out hope he can provide a boost at some point down the stretch.

“I bring energy, bring the juice, and I've been — I always like to stop the run,” he said. “So that dog mentality, the junkyard dog I've been bringing here. That's kind of new now because I'm kind of coming back. But that’s what I'm here to bring. Whatever they need me to do, go out there and be that dog.”

