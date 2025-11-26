Buffalo Bills' growing tendency to bring back former players growing tiresome

The Buffalo Bills welcomed back Shaq Lawson on Tuesday, signing the former first-round pick to their practice squad, marking yet another reunion with one of the team’s former players.

It’s been exhausting to read the NFL’s transaction report this season, where it seems that each week, General Manager Brandon Beane and company are bringing back players that are well past their respective primes, simply because they “know the system.”

Tre’Davious White, Jordan Poyer, Jordan Phillips, Gabe Davis, Dane Jackson, Baylon Spector, Nick Broeker and Lawson, all players who previously departed Buffalo only to find themselves back in town during the 2025 campaign. That’s eight roster or practice squad spots currently occupied by what the Bills previously deemed to be players who couldn’t help them.

So why bring them back now, you may ask?

Bills safety Jordan Poyer shares a laugh at the start of practice. | JAMIE GERMANO/ROCHESTER DEMOCRAT AND CHRONICLE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Reason for retreads

One reason is that the team is desperate after being assaulted by injuries throughout the season. But perhaps the more significant factor in the Bills bringing all of these familiar faces back is familiarity.

Thus begs the question: is the fact that a player knows a team’s system offensively or defensively really a good enough reason to keep going back to the well? Beane and his staff seem to think so.

But when does continuing to run it back become detrimental to a team’s build? Another good question.

Oct 26, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (52) celebrates after a play during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Correct course?

It would appear that for a team hurting for depth year after year that, rather than repeatedly calling on potentially washed-up veterans to help plug holes, it would be more prudent to use those spots on the roster and practice squad to help develop younger players with hopes they can step into more significant roles moving forward.

The Bills are in win-now mode. There is no question about it. And with that being the case, having a veteran-laden team is valuable.

But at the same time, when the same issues continue to plague a team each season, with injuries being one of them, bringing in some fresh blood to see how they can acclimate themselves to new surroundings would seem to be a logical route to take. But instead, Beane and the Bills’ front office have continuously displayed their reticence to do so, which has hurt them in the long run.

Nov 16, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis (13) runs the ball against Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Tykee Smith (23) during the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Breaking it down

White has been adequate in his role since assuming a starting role in Week 2. And despite his own performance leaving a bit to be desired, Poyer has been given ample credit by both the coaching staff and fan base for helping second-year safety Cole Bishop’s development this season.

But when you take a step back, what has Jordan Phillips given this team since being signed to the 53-man roster? And is anyone really expecting Gabe Davis to truly help the Bills with explosive production down the stretch?

Fat chance if you ask me.

For the four players on the practice squad, if you ever had to call on Jackson, Spector, Broeker or Lawson in a big spot, you’d be better off begging for help from an Etsy witch.

Oct 5, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (27) reacts against the New England Patriots during the first half at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Missed opportunities

To make matters more concerning, in re-signing many of the aforementioned players, the Bills seemed to bypass what appeared to be much more formidable options.

At the safety position, C.J. Gardner-Johnson appeared to be free for the taking after he was dumped by the Houston Texans earlier this season. But rather than him landing with the Bills, he wound up in Chicago with the Bears, where he has helped lead their defense this season. Through four games, the 27-year-old has recorded 20 tackles, three sacks, four tackles for loss, four quarterback hits and a forced fumble.

Elsewhere, at wide receiver, it was reported that the Bills made an offer to the Miami Dolphins in hopes of landing Jaylen Waddle. But rather than reel in the big fish, the report stated that Beane was hung up on draft-pick compensation, more specifically, the timing of the picks offered, which, if the reports are accurate disallowed Buffalo from completing the deal.

Finally, at defensive tackle, it would seem to be wise for the Bills to offer playing time to a 24-year-old Zion Logue rather than an aging Jordan Phillips. Logue remains on the team’s practice squad, with no game-day elevations available, and rather than sign him to the team’s 53-man roster, Buffalo elected to promote Phillips as injuries continue to pile up.

Jun 11, 2025; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Baylon Spector (54) makes a catch during Minicamp at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Prove it

The Bills’ desire to bring back a few guys who are familiar within the building, so as not to disrupt what the team has been building since Beane and Head Coach Sean McDermott came to Buffalo, is understandable. But it’s been shocking to see the frequency at which they have relied on aging retreads this season.

There is still time for Beane and the Bills to be proven right in their approach this season, as they remain in a playoff spot entering Week 13, and with the way the AFC is shaping out, if Buffalo makes the postseason, anything can happen.

However, if things go poorly down the stretch and the Bills fail to live up to the sky-high expectations with which they entered the season, the seats that Beane, McDermott and others are sitting on are going to get mighty hot.

Hotter than they already are.

