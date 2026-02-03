Buffalo Bills make critical coaching hire on offense, per report

The Buffalo Bills’ coaching staff continues to take shape, as another hot name has joined first-year head coach Joe Brady on the offensive side of the ball.

Drew Terrell is set to be hired by the Bills, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who has reported that the 34-year-old will serve as Buffalo’s offensive passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach under Brady and offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael.

RELATED: Buffalo Bills hire returning coach as defensive staff under Joe Brady takes shape

Arizona Cardinals wide receivers coach Drew Terrell against the Cincinnati Bengals at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Where he’s been

Terrell has been with the Arizona Cardinals in the role of offensive passing game coordinator/WRs coach since the 2023 season, when former head coach Jonathan Gannon took over as the team’s leader. Before his stop in Arizona, he was with the Washington Commanders from 2020 to 2022.

He was a defensive quality control coach under former Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera in 2018 and 2019 before he traveled with Rivera to Washington when Rivera changed head-coaching jobs. He began his time in Washington as an assistant and was promoted to WRs coach for the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Terrell interviewed for a few offensive coordinator openings during this hiring cycle, including with the Cardinals, Commanders and Los Angeles Chargers.

MORE: Solution to Buffalo Bills' WR problem is superstar in dream trade scenario

Bills hired former Arizona Cardinals Passing Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers coach Drew Terrell as their wide receivers coach. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 2, 2026

The numbers

Under his direction this past season, the Cardinals’ passing game finished seventh in the league in yards passing per game (232.6), but 16th in the NFL in EPA per pass (-0.04). Arizona finished 13th (+0.03) in EPA per pass in 2024 and 26th (-0.21) in 2023, per Next Gen Stats. The Bills' passing game endured some struggles during the 2025 campaign, finishing 15th in the league in yards passing (216.6), with a fledgling WR corps serving as a significant factor in the unit's subpar production.

One of Terrell's tallest tasks moving forward in Buffalo will be getting something out of former second-round pick Keon Coleman, who has been an outright bust through two professional seasons. Terrell has a strong history with working with wide receivers, particuarly during his time in Washington, where he helped guide Commanders WR Terry McLaurin to his first three of five consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.

RELATED: What Keon Coleman trade could look like for Bills

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman yells as he takes the field during team introductions before their home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Nov. 2, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rounding things out

Terrell joins Carmichael and offensive line coach Pat Meyer as other critical hires on the offensive side of the ball since Brady took the reins as head coach. Buffalo has also hired a number of defensive coaches, including defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, cornerbacks coach Jay Valai, outside linebackers coach Bobby April III and inside linebackers coach John Egorugwu. Special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers is in place as well.

Arizona Cardinals passing game coordinator Drew Terrell, center, watches his team from the sidelines during training camp at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on July 28, 2024. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —