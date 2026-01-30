Joe Brady spouts expletives discussing greatest anticipation as Bills' head coach

Joe Brady did not hold back when appearing on a popular talk show to discuss the first few days after he became the Buffalo Bills' new head coach.

During his appearance on the Pat McAfee show on Thursday, Brady dropped a few expletives while expressing what he is looking forward to most when his team takes the field for the first time for practices this spring.

Letting them fly

Brady has spent the past two full seasons as the Bills’ offensive coordinator, a role entirely different from that which a head coach must take on while interacting with players. During his days as OC, Brady was the offense’s biggest proponent. But now, he must be more impartial.

“Our defensive guys need to know that, you know what I mean? I’m not an offensive head coach,” he said. “I can’t wait for the first practice to go out there and for Josh (Allen) to throw a (expletive) pick, and I get to celebrate with the defense.”

He added, “I can’t wait to be able to talk (expletive) to our offensive tackles who get beat… I don’t want it to happen, but it’s going to happen.”

Changing things up

That's a swift change in dynamic from how things have gone over the past few seasons. It will be interesting to see the reactions of players throughout training camp.

But as far as Brady is concerned, everything has its purpose.

“I need them to know that I’m in it with them now,” said the new head coach. “And it’s not like I’m going out to practice and I’m just yelling at the defense. It’s like, no, no, no. Let’s go, and I want them to feel that.”

From a brotherly-type feel to more of an authoritative, challenging figure. Let’s see if Brady can pull it off with many of the players he has coached the past few seasons.

