Bills' Joe Brady fights back tears expressing gratitude during introductory presser

Joe Brady spoke impressively during his introductory press conference on Thursday.

But nothing the Buffalo Bills' head coach said was more remarkable than the words he delivered while thanking his wife and family.

Brady was effusive in his praise of his wife, Lauren, who he says has taken on much of the burden of raising their family while he chased his dream.

New Bills head coach Joe Brady talks about some of his vision as coach at the Bills field house in Orchard Park on Jan. 29, 2026.

Very thankful

Before thanking his wife, Brady had trouble looking at her, as his eyes began to well up.

“This job demands sacrifice,” he began. “I’m calling you on the way to a game while you’re going into labor. And I find out after a game that you go through — you give birth by yourself. This game takes away time, energy and presence from you. And you’ve carried the weight that comes with this job so I can pursue my calling.”

He added, “Your strength, your belief and your steadiness is the foundation that allows me to do what I do. And you believed in me long before this moment ever arrived. I am nothing without you, and I will never get anywhere in life without you.”

His voice then began to shake as the tears started coming back. He stopped for a brief applause from the crowd and took a deep breath to gather his emotions before completing his address to the crowd at One Bills Drive.

It was quite the moment, one that Brady’s first words as the Bills’ head coach will be remembered for by many.

Humanistic touch

It showed a vulnerable side, something Josh Allen also touched on while speaking to reporters after the team introduced Brady as its new leader.

“The realness that he has, I’ve been able to live it in the quarterback room for the last three and a half, four seasons,” said Allen. “He’s a real human that guys can get behind and understand and play for.”

One thing that stood out during his first media conference since taking the reins as head coach was Brady’s sensitivity and grace with which he spoke into the microphone. The Bills were looking for a change of direction after firing Sean McDermott. And it seems like they’ve got it with Brady, who will bring a new vibe to the Bills’ locker room this season.

