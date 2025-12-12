Buffalo Bills may dodge Patriots' elite run-stopping LB during critical Week 15 game

A war of attrition.

While the Buffalo Bills deal with a potentially significant injury-induced absence of their own, the New England Patriots could also be without one of their key players when the Bills head to Foxboro in Week 15.

Linebacker's potential absence

Robert Spillane is in danger of missing this weekend’s AFC East matchup between the Bills and Patriots, as the New England linebacker deals with a foot injury that left him limited during both Thursday and Friday’s practice. The Patriots captain signed a three-year free-agent deal this offseason and has appeared in all 13 games for New England during the 2025 campaign.

Big impact

In his first season with the Patriots, the soon-to-be 30-year-old linebacker has been a tackling machine, as has been the case throughout his career. Entering Week 15, Spillane has totaled a team-high 97 tackles, four of which have come for a loss. In the previous two seasons before his arrival in New England, Spillane racked up an average of 153 tackles per season.

He has been a force in stopping the run, recording a team-best 48 defensive stops, which is 21 more than any other Patriots’ player. Additionally, albeit in limited opportunities, his quarterback pressure percentage of 22.9% leads all Patriots box defenders this season. He is also a factor in pass coverage, where he has recorded two interceptions, which is second most on the team, and five passes defensed, which is fourth most on the team.

Potential replacement

If Spillane is unable to play against the Bills, that would likely lead to Jack Gibbens getting the nod in his teammates’ absence. Gibbens is a 27-year-old LB who has recorded 52 tackles, four of which have been for a loss, in 13 games, four of them starts, this season.

He is a four-year pro who previously spent three seasons with the Titans, where he appeared in 29 games, recording 167 tackles during his time in Tennessee. In Spillane's potential absence, Gibbens would be thrust into a challenging matchup, with Bills running back James Cook second in the NFL in yards rushing (1,308) and Josh Allen leading the league in rushing yards recorded by a quarterback (487).

Other injuries

The only other Patriots player listed with an injury designation for Sunday’s game is third-string running back Terrell Jennings, who has already been declared out. New England’s top pass rusher, Harold Landry, dealt with a knee injury during the week but does not have a designation for the Week 15 matchup, nor does expected starting left tackle Vederian Lowe (abdomen).

The Patriots are already without their top left tackle Will Campbell (knee), and top defensive tackle Milton Williams (ankle), both of whom are on Injured Reserve.

The Bills and Patriots square off at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

