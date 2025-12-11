Stefon Diggs has blunt response to Buffalo Bills favored over Patriots in Week 15

The Buffalo Bills will enter their critical Week 15 matchup with the AFC East rival New England Patriots as a slim favorite.

And Stefon Diggs believes that’s a good thing.

Oct 5, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) protects the ball from Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (7) after making a catch in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Against the spread

New England is a slim, 1.5-point underdog for Sunday’s tilt, per FanDuel. And if you ask the former Bills wide receiver, who is now in his first season with the Patriots, Diggs’ new team is using their underdog status as motivation to pull off their second win over Buffalo this season.

“Good,” said Diggs, who was informed by reporters on Wednesday that the Bills were favored.

He added, via a video posted to WKBW sports director Matt Bove's X account, “I feel like that’s good for us — being the underdog. People like us have been the underdog our whole life. We’re going to have something to prove regardless of (being an underdog). But I feel like the main thing is, it gets exciting when you’re the underdog. When you’ve got a lot to prove. When you’re playing with that edge, and you’re playing aggressive.”

The Bills are a slight favorite against the Patriots on Sunday.



When Stefon Diggs was told that, he had a one word response 👀 pic.twitter.com/WZ6jUIWpBc — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) December 10, 2025

Another meeting

Sunday's game will be the second time this season the Bills (9-4) have been favored over the Patriots (11-2), including a 23-20 Week 5 loss to New England, in which the Pats entered as 7.5-point underdogs. Diggs recorded a monstrous effort during the victory, recording a team-high 10 receptions for 146 yards receiving.

“Nobody believes in us but us,” Diggs continued. “The record is surprising to everybody, and all we did was take it one game at a time, and I think we’re going to do the same thing with this one.”

The Patriots will enter Sunday’s game having won 10 games in a row, covering the spread in eight of those matchups, including twice as an underdog. On the other side, the Bills are coming off two straight victories, but are 2-3 against the spread in their past five games. Buffalo is 4-7 against the spread as a favorite during the 2025 campaign.

Sunday’s game between the Bills and Patriots is set for a 1 p.m. kickoff at Gillette Stadium.

