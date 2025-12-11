Patriots' injuries could open door for Buffalo Bills to earn revenge win in Week 15

In the two teams’ second matchup of the season, the Buffalo Bills will be facing a much different-looking New England Patriots team on Sunday afternoon.

Much of which can be attributed to injuries.

New England Patriots defensive end Milton Williams (97) celebrates sacking Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Patriots depleted

The Patriots are already without their top defensive tackle, Milton Williams (ankle), and starting left tackle Will Campbell (knee), both of whom sit on Injured Reserve due to their respective ailments. And after Wednesday’s practice, it appears that New England could be even more banged up when the two AFC East rivals take the field this weekend.

Replacement tackle Vederian Lowe (abdomen) was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday, casting doubt on his status for the Week 15 meeting with the Bills. Additionally, the Patriots’ top pass rusher, Harold Landry (knee), was limited and special teams contributor Terrell Jennings (concussion) did not participate, which may cause them to miss the rivalry game.

Nov 2, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Will Campbell (66) walks out of the player's tunnel before a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Gillette Stadium. | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Potentially missed contributions

Despite missing two games due to injury, Williams remains third on the team in sacks (3.5) and tackles for loss (7) this season. His pass rush win rate of 14% ranks third among all NFL defensive tackles. Williams finished his team's Week 5 win over the Bills with four tackles, a quarterback hit and a .5 sack. His presence on the interior of the Patriots’ defensive line has been invaluable since he arrived as a prized free agent this offseason.

Landry has recorded a team-high 7.5 sacks on the season to go with a team-leading nine tackles for loss. Like Williams, this is Landry’s first season in New England after he spent the previous six seasons of his career with the Tennessee Titans. In the first meeting with the Bills this season, Landry finished with five tackles, one of which came for a loss, and a quarterback hit.

The Bills saw the return of left tackle Dion Dawkins a week ago and are likely to get right tackle Spencer Brown back this week. This past week against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Bills' O-line allowed quarterback Josh Allen to be sacked three times. Allen has been sacked 31 times this season, which is already 17 more times than he hit the turf a season ago and seven away from a career-high.

New England Patriots linebacker Harold Landry III exits the field after defeating the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Campbell was the fourth overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft and has lived up to his billing as one of the top players in this year’s selection process. The Patriots’ offensive line ranks near the middle of the pack in run block win rate (15) and pass block win rate (22) this season, but it's been much improved from where it was a year ago.

In one game without Campbell, Patriots quarterback Drake Maye was sacked three times, matching the total number of sacks given up by the New England offensive line over the previous three weeks. The Bills may see the return of their top pass rusher, Joey Bosa (hamstring), this week as they hope to repeat a four-sack effort put forth against the Patriots in the two teams’ first meeting this season.

With the Bills getting healthier and the Patriots remaining depleted, signs are starting to point toward Buffalo having the advantage in this game.

