Is DJ Moore Playing Tonight? Latest Injury Update After ESPN 'Miscommunication'

When the Buffalo Bills released their final injury report of the week on Saturday, wide receiver DJ Moore, who was listed with a shoulder issue, carried no designation.

That, of course, means Moore is cleared to play, which is great news because he's a crucial part of Buffalo's offense.

However, there was apparently a report on NFL Live on ESPN that said Moore was going to be inactive on Monday night, according to 13WHAM's Dan Fetes, which led to a ton of confusion and panic.

Here's what we know about that.

Is DJ Moore playing tonight?

Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (2) carries the ball in the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UPDATE: Just to be 100% certain, DJ Moore is officially active on Monday night, according to the team's list of inactives.

END OF UPDATE

Yes, DJ Moore is going to be active tonight, according to Matt Parrino Syracuse.com.

"Not sure what was heard on ESPN about D.J. Moore but a league source tells me Moore is fine and expected to play vs. the Vikings," Parrino wrote.

So, there you have it, folks, Moore is good to go against the Minnesota Vikings.

Now, let's dive into what happened to create the confusion.

What happened at ESPN?

Jun 14, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; ESPN logo on the field before the game between the Troy Trojans and the Mississippi Rebels Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So, it now begs the question: what happened at ESPN that led to the report and subsequent confusion and panic?

Well, according to Sal Capaccio of WGR550, we can chalk it up to a good old miscommunication.

"From what I understand, the ESPN miscommunication re: DJ Moore stemmed from the last MNF game the Bills played (at Rams) when he was inactive," Capaccio reported.

Here's video of ESPN saying Moore would be inactive.

DJ Moore?? Say it was a mistake pic.twitter.com/JPbUx5eGmz https://t.co/7swOxZitwF — Thigh Doctor (@ThighDoctor) November 9, 2026

Of course, that game against the Rams occurred in Week 5 and was an instant classic after the Bills won in overtime, 37-34. The Bills wide receiver was indeed inactive for that contest.

How that mix-up occurred at a major sports news network is anyone's guess, but that irrelevant now. Moore is playing.

DJ Moore making an impact when on the field

Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (2) runs with the ball after making a catch against the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moore made his return to the field in Week 8 after a multi-game absence due to a shoulder injury and quickly reminded everyone why the Bills traded for him.

The veteran wide receiver hauled in four of seven targets for 82 yards and found pay dirt for the second time this season in the blowout victory over the Baltimore Ravens.

When Moore has been able to stay on the field, he has been productive.

The problem is Moore has had issues staying on the field. Not only has he missed two games, but Moore has also exited two others early because of his shoulder issue, which has been diagnosed as a sprained AC joint.

In his three full games, Moore has totaled five catches for 100 yards and a touchdown, six catches for 67 yards, and the aforementioned four-catch, 82-yard, one-touchdown performance in Week 8.

Moore has been everything the Bills could have hoped for. Now, they just need him to stay healthy the rest of the way.

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