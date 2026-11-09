Buffalo Bills vs. Minnesota Vikings Week 9 Expert Pick Roundup
This Monday night presents a huge opportunity for the Buffalo Bills as their No. 1 ranked offense will take on the Minnesota Vikings, who boast the No. 1 ranked defense in the NFL.
It's a battle of strength vs. strenght, and Josh Allen says he welcomes the opportunity for the Bills to prove themselves against the best. They will also have plenty of eyes on them during the showdown, with the two teams squaring off on Monday Night Football.
There's some intrigue with Kyler Murray being out this week, meaning the Bills will take on backup Carson Wentz. Buffalo can't go into this one thinking it will be easy, however, since Wentz is one of the more experienced backups in the NFL and is more than capable of moving the ball on offense.
That said, the Bills are the favorites in this one as many experts see them walking out of Minnesota with a victory. That can be seen in our following Week 9 expert pick roundup.
ESPN
- Matt Bowen: Bills
- Mike Clay: Bills
- Jeremy Fowler: Bills
- Dan Graziano: Vikings
- Kalyn Kahler: Bills
- Pamela Maldonado: Bills
- Eric Moody: Vikings
- Jason Reid: Bills
- Ben Solak: Bills
- Lindsey Thiry: Bills
- Seth Wickersham: Bills
NFL.com
- Jeremy Bergman: Bills
- Brooke Cersosimo: Bills
- Gennaro Filice: Vikings
- Bobby Kownack: Bills
- Dan Parr: Bills
Bleacher Report
- Gary Davenport: Bills
- Brad Gagnon: Vikings
- Kris Knox: Bills
- Moe Moton: Bills
- Brent Sobleski: Bills
- Wes O'Donnell: Bills
- Ian Hanford: Bills
CBS Sports
- Pete Prisco: Bills
- Jared Dubin: Bills
- Ryan Wilson: Vikings
- John Breech: Vikings
- Tyler Sullivan: Bills
- Dave Richard: Bills
- Jamey Eisenberg: Bills
Final expert tally and my prediction
The experts are in strong agreement, with Buffalo standing out as the overwhelming favorite in this one. While the loss of Murray might have swayed some of those opinions, it's more likely a belief that the Bills' offense will find success against Minnesota's powerful defense thanks to Josh Allen.
- Bills: 24
- Vikings: 6
Allen is a former NFL MVP for a reason, and this can be a statement game for him. Of course, it could also be a huge opportunity for defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard. His unit played well in their Week 8 win over the Ravens, shutting down their backup quarterbacks. If they can do the same to Wentz and Justin Jefferson, that would be a major confidence builder for a defense that needs to start finding success.
That's exactly what I expect to happen in this one. It might be slow going at first, but eventually, Allen and the offense will hit its stride while the defense has success once again.
Score prediction: Bills 27, Vikings 13
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Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.