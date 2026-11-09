Buffalo Bills vs. Minnesota Vikings Week 9 Expert Pick Roundup

This Monday night presents a huge opportunity for the Buffalo Bills as their No. 1 ranked offense will take on the Minnesota Vikings, who boast the No. 1 ranked defense in the NFL.

It's a battle of strength vs. strenght, and Josh Allen says he welcomes the opportunity for the Bills to prove themselves against the best. They will also have plenty of eyes on them during the showdown, with the two teams squaring off on Monday Night Football.

There's some intrigue with Kyler Murray being out this week, meaning the Bills will take on backup Carson Wentz. Buffalo can't go into this one thinking it will be easy, however, since Wentz is one of the more experienced backups in the NFL and is more than capable of moving the ball on offense.

That said, the Bills are the favorites in this one as many experts see them walking out of Minnesota with a victory. That can be seen in our following Week 9 expert pick roundup.

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III scores a touchdown during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Matt Bowen: Bills

Mike Clay: Bills

Jeremy Fowler: Bills

Dan Graziano: Vikings

Kalyn Kahler: Bills

Pamela Maldonado: Bills

Eric Moody: Vikings

Jason Reid: Bills

Ben Solak: Bills

Lindsey Thiry: Bills

Seth Wickersham: Bills

Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid reacts after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jeremy Bergman: Bills

Brooke Cersosimo: Bills

Gennaro Filice: Vikings

Bobby Kownack: Bills

Dan Parr: Bills

Buffalo Bills OLB Greg Rousseau reacts after a play during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gary Davenport: Bills

Brad Gagnon: Vikings

Kris Knox: Bills

Moe Moton: Bills

Brent Sobleski: Bills

Wes O'Donnell: Bills

Ian Hanford: Bills

Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore carries the ball in the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pete Prisco: Bills

Jared Dubin: Bills

Ryan Wilson: Vikings

John Breech: Vikings

Tyler Sullivan: Bills

Dave Richard: Bills

Jamey Eisenberg: Bills

Final expert tally and my prediction

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen reacts after the game against the Baltimore Ravens at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The experts are in strong agreement, with Buffalo standing out as the overwhelming favorite in this one. While the loss of Murray might have swayed some of those opinions, it's more likely a belief that the Bills' offense will find success against Minnesota's powerful defense thanks to Josh Allen.

Bills: 24

Vikings: 6

Allen is a former NFL MVP for a reason, and this can be a statement game for him. Of course, it could also be a huge opportunity for defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard. His unit played well in their Week 8 win over the Ravens, shutting down their backup quarterbacks. If they can do the same to Wentz and Justin Jefferson, that would be a major confidence builder for a defense that needs to start finding success.

That's exactly what I expect to happen in this one. It might be slow going at first, but eventually, Allen and the offense will hit its stride while the defense has success once again.

Score prediction: Bills 27, Vikings 13

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