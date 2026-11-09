Bills Call Up Veteran Safety And Wide Receiver Reinforcements to Face Vikings

The Buffalo Bills made two game day elevations along with one roster move prior to facing the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football in Week 9.

As speculation suggested would eventually be the case earlier in the week, the Bills chose to place veteran wide receiver Josh Palmer on Injured Reserve. Palmer pulled up lame while running a route in the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens on November 1.

Ruled out with a hamstring injury, Palmer was a non-participant during the practice week as the Bills prepped for their November 9 visit to Minnesota. While acute hamstring issues can cost a player anywhere from four to six weeks, Palmer may remain on Injured Reserve for at least four games.

Buffalo could look to fill Palmer's vacated roster spot by trading for a player prior to Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline. There's also the option of moving wide receiver Tyrell Shavers, who is in the midst of his 21-day activation window, off the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.

Sep 17, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Joshua Palmer (5) runs to score a touchdown during the first half against the Detroit Lions | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

More importantly for Monday's tough test against the Vikings, the Bills elevated veterans safety Geno Stone and wide receiver Trent Sherfield from the practice squad.

Stone, who also played in Week 8, has taken the game day spot opened when the Bills cut Chauncey Gardner-Johnson. Sherfield will presumably directly replace Palmer while also adding valuable special teams contributions.

Who is Geno Stone?

The Bills signed Stone this past March after he made 34 consecutive starts for the Cincinnati Bengals. The 27-year-old safety settled on Buffalo for a number of reasons, including an endorsement from fellow Iowa Hawkeye Micah Hyde.

Stone, a 2020 seventh-round draft pick, made 51 appearances (19 starts) for the Ravens over the course of his rookie contract. In 2023, Stone led all NFL safeties with seven interceptions.

With veteran Damar Hamlin essentially edging out Stone for a Week 1 roster spot, the Bills wisely signed the former starter to the practice squad. He was highly effective during his Bills' debut in Week 8. Stone totaled six tackles, 1.0 TFL and one pass deflection.

Cincinnati Bengals safety Geno Stone (22) attempts to stop a pass made by Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) in the fourth quarter of a NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Who is Trent Sherfield?

It's Sherfield's second stint with the Bills after he appeared in every game during the 2023 campaign for Buffalo. Now in a reserve role, the 30-year-old wide receiver gives the Bills a proven option off the practice squad.

Coincidentally, Sherfield was last active in Week 5 against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football. He recorded seven offensive snaps and 17 special teams reps. The wide receiver took the field with the offensive starters for the first play from scrimmage.

On Monday night, Sherfield will join a group of pass-catchers featuring a healthy DJ Moore and a full-strength Dalton Kincaid.

Oct 1, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Trent Sherfield (16) makes a catch against the Miami Dolphins during the first half at Highmark Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

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