Ed Oliver gives optimistic injury update for major Buffalo Bills moment
Not everything was great for the Buffalo Bills in Week 8, even though they won 40-9 against the Carolina Panthers.
During the one-sided contest, the Bills suffered a major loss when defensive tackle Ed Oliver left with an arm injury. He was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game, which is often a bad sign.
RELATED: Bills-Chiefs Week 9 opening betting odds, Buffalo slight underdog at home
The initial concerns proved to be valid with an MRI showing a torn bicep for Oliver, which sends him to injured reserve. While that means he won’t be back during the regular season, Oliver is determined to play again - in the Super Bowl.
Oliver posted a message on his Instagram page to let fans know he will be back to help the Bills win a ring.
“I’ll be back just in time to play for it all.” - Oliver via Instagram
With Oliver out, Buffalo is thin at the position. They’ve already been without DaQuan Jones and T.J. Sanders, which has left them dependent on rookie Deone Walker and recently elevated practice-squad veteran Jordan Phillips.
Ed Oliver has been slowed by injuries all season
Oliver has struggled to stay on the field this season, appearing in just three games through the first eight weeks. Shortly after their Week 1 win over the Baltimore Ravens, Oliver suffered an ankle injury in practice.
RELATED: Bills power rankings round-up Week 9: How experts view Buffalo after bounce-back win
That sidelined him for four games, with Oliver returning to action in Week 6 against the Atlanta Falcons. After the bye, he was back for their showdown with Carolina, but left early with the bicep injury.
When on the field, Oliver has been a disruptive force. He has one sack in each game played, giving him three on the year.
As for his Super Bowl claims, the 5-2 Bills remain one of the top contenders in the AFC. They have a chance to prove they should be the overall favorites this weekend as they host the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —