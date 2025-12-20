One man in. One man out.

The Buffalo Bills officially signed Matthew Judon to the team’s practice squad, leading to the release of another midseason addition, Morgan Fox, who was never able to find his way into the team’s rotation on the edge.

Fox let go

Fox was acquired by the Bills through free agency on Nov. 12 in hopes of bolstering a Buffalo pass-rushing unit that had lost two contributors due to injury. He appeared in just one game for the Bills this season, a Week 14 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Fox finished that contest without a tackle while logging just 10 defensive snaps.

The nine-year pro was expected to come in and help fulfill the role left behind by an injured Michael Hoecht, whose versatility shined during a brief stint prior to sustaining a season-ending Achilles injury. But Fox was never able to establish himself as a contributor up front for his new team. Thus, the Bills have elected to pivot to Judon for the stretch run.

Signed DE Matthew Judon to the practice squad and released DE Morgan Fox. pic.twitter.com/H7b7XJow1e — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) December 20, 2025

Veteran addition

Judon has been named to the Pro Bowl four times throughout his career, but he is not the same player he once was. The 33-year-old recorded 15.5 sacks during a career year in 2015. However, in 13 games played with the Dolphins this season, Judon failed to record a sack while registering a career-low quarterback pressure percentage of 8.3%, per NFL Pro.

He will join a Bills’ pressure unit that has not only lost Hoecht to injury, but rookie Landon Jackson (knee) as well, which has forced fellow first-year pro, defensive tackle T.J. Sanders, from his natural position to the edge. With DT Jordan Phillips out this week due to an ankle injury, Sanders will likely head back inside, while Judon is a candidate to be elevated from the practice squad in time for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland.

