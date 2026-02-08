Stefon Diggs Claims He Wanted to 'Finish Career in Buffalo' With Bills

Stefon Diggs’ run with the Buffalo Bills did not end as planned for either side.

Following four straight seasons of 1,000-plus yards receiving, Diggs departed the Bills’ organization on bad terms, with a trade to the Houston Texans concluding what once appeared to be a perfect relationship.

Since his ugly exit, which included a public display of discontent during Diggs’ final playoff run in Buffalo, fans have been left to wonder what exactly led to the Bills sending their former No. 1 wide receiver on his way. And while that remains somewhat of a mystery, Diggs made it clear earlier this week that moving on from his former team is not what he wanted.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) can’t make the catch on this deep throw by Josh Allen. | Jamie Germano/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Home sweet home

While speaking with The Buffalo News’ Jay Skurski, as his new team, the New England Patriots, prepares for Super Bowl LX, Diggs said that he previously envisioned retiring in a Bills uniform.

“At that point, I was saying I wanted to finish my career in Buffalo,” he told Skurski. “It didn't happen that way. That's part of the business. We're not in the 1970s and '80s, where guys are on one team for the rest of their career.”

Before those comments, Diggs also provided a partial account of how things transpired before he was traded away to Houston.

“I really think it was just the business side of it,” he said. “Obviously, I was under contract. The personal side, a lot of things happened behind closed doors. I never really get into that.”

He added, “Everybody knows what happened – the people who were in the room, and I kind of leave it at that. I try not to keep it in the public [eye], because telling your side of the story won't win nobody over. I'm not trying to do that.”

Since then

Diggs was sent to the Texans along with a 2024 sixth-round and 2025 fifth-round pick in exchange for a 2025 second-round pick, which turned into T.J. Sanders after the Bills used that selection to move up and select the South Carolina defensive tackle.

Diggs’ first season since the trade ended due to an ACL injury, as he played just eight games for the Texans in 2024. But the 32-year-old bounced back quickly from his season-ending ailment to play 17 regular-season games while also helping lead the Patriots to the Super Bowl. He finished the '25 regular season with 1,013 yards receiving and four touchdowns.

After the Bills parted ways with their former top target, their wide receiver corps has taken a turn for the worse, leaving some to wonder if cutting ties with Diggs was the right move. Buffalo's leading wide receiver this season was Khalil Shakir, who finished with just 719 yards receiving.

Nevertheless, with his relationship with the team and his former quarterback, Josh Allen, seeming to have soured, when the Bills made the trade, it appeared it was time for him to go.

It’s a shame things didn’t work out between Diggs and the Bills. But as the now-Patriots WR said, business is business.

Stefon Diggs spent four seasons with the Bills, finishing each of those years with 1,000-plus yards receiving. | Jamie Germano/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK

