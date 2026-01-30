Josh Allen, Bills' new head coach Joe Brady share vision for Keon Coleman's future

"Keon Coleman is going to be a Buffalo Bill."

That's what new Buffalo Bills head coach Joe Brady said Thursday as he was introduced to the media as the 21st head coach in franchise history.

Coleman has had several tumultuous moments in the first two NFL seasons, including owner Terry Pegula ripping him on January 21, putting his status in Buffalo in the air.

Thursday's comments from Brady and Buffalo's quarterback provided some clarity about Coleman's status heading into the 2026 season.

Joe Brady's comments about Keon Coleman

New Bills head coach Joe Brady answers questions during a press conference at the Bills field house in Orchard Park on Jan. 29, 2026. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I told Keon Coleman the best thing for him was me becoming his head coach," Brady said. He added that he was one of the coaches who supported drafting Coleman and convincing general manager Brandon Beane to do so.

In his two seasons with Brady as offensive coordinator, Coleman has totaled 67 catches for 960 yards and eight touchdowns, numbers that would be great if they were across one season instead of 26 games across two years.

Buffalo drafted Coleman to be the primary outside receiver, but he did not record more than 50 receiving yards in a game in 2025 after an eight-catch, 112-yard performance against Baltimore in the opener.

All the support Coleman can get will be welcome as he searches for a resurgence in Year 3, and arguably the biggest support for the beleaguered second-round pick came from his quarterback, who has seen all the ups and downs in his career.

Josh Allen stands up for Keon Coleman

Bills quarterback Josh Allen makes eye contact with Keon Coleman before throwing to him during first-half action at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Oct. 20, 2024. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“He will come back from that. I'm not going to give up on zero. He's got too much ability. I will not give up on him,” Allen said.

Allen supported Coleman when he was initially benched early in the season, even though things didn't change later for the receiver, with him being benched again twice due to disciplinary reasons.

Buffalo's lack of consistent production at wide receiver was a season-long issue and contributed to its divisional-round playoff loss to Denver, with Coleman failing to step up as a big part of that. He only had two catches for 46 yards and a touchdown in the Bills' two playoff games.

Brady and Allen both expressed confidence in Coleman, but time will tell if it's well-placed as the Bills begin a new era under Brady.

Oct 26, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) runs onto the field before the game at Bank of America Stadium. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

