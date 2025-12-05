Bills rule out their top pass rusher for Week 14 showdown vs. Bengals

The Buffalo Bills have a key showdown this weekend against the Cincinnati Bengals. Despite the 4-8 record, the Bengals are a dangerous team, especially with Joe Burrow back in the mix.

One of the keys to defeating the Bengals is slowing down their star quarterback and preventing him from getting into a rhythm with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Getting pressure on Burrow is the best way to accomplish this, but it won't be easy for Buffalo.

Their top pass-rusher, Joey Bosa, has been dealing with a hamstring injury that he suffered during their win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. On Friday, head coach Sean McDermott said Bosa is officially out in Week 14.

Coach McDermott has ruled out DE Joey Bosa and LB Terrel Bernard. @UBMDOrtho | https://t.co/MVXVGFl1bN pic.twitter.com/LoE8ehRE5J — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) December 5, 2025

Bosa, who signed a one-year deal this offseason after spending 10 years with the Los Angeles Chargers, is leading the team with five sacks and five forced fumbles. He's been a game-changer for them when rushing the passer, meaning his absence will be felt.

Joey Bosa isn't the only defender the Bills will be missing

Buffalo Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

In addition to Bosa being out, McDermott said linebacker Terrel Bernard will be unable to go. He suffered an elbow injury in Week 12 and is not ready to return.

There's also uncertainty surrounding defensive end A.J. Epenesa, who has a foot injury. He would be expected to help fill the void left by Bosa, but McDermott sounded more hopeful that he would play.

On offense, they're still waiting to get Joshua Palmer back, with the receiver being listed as doubtful with a knee and ankle injury.

