Christian Benford's NFL honor highlights Buffalo Bills CB's surging performance

Christian Benford is finally starting to get the recognition he deserves.

Following a heroic performance during a much-needed win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Buffalo Bills' cornerback was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 13, marking the first time in his career he has earned the NFL weekly honor.

Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) dives to break up this pass intended for Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14). | Jamie Germano/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Benford recorded a couple of tackles, including one for a loss, a pass defensed, a fumble return for a touchdown and an interception to help lead the Bills past the Steelers and improve to 8-4 on the season. His fumble return TD came on Pittsburgh’s first drive of the second half, when edge rusher Joey Bosa sacked Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers from behind, forcing the ball free for Benford to record the scoop and score. The big play gave the Bills their first lead of the game at 10-7 with 14 minutes 44 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

Less than two minutes later, Benford intercepted backup quarterback Mason Rudolph on the ensuing Pittsburgh possession after Rudolph had come on for Rodgers, who was injured on the sack-fumble created by Bosa. Benford’s takeaway gave the ball back to the Buffalo offense at its own 44-yard line, and eight plays later, the Bills found the end zone to increase their lead to 16-7.

With his stellar defensive effort, Benford became just the third Bills player ever and the first since 2010 to record a fumble return TD and an interception in the same game.

Sep 14, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) after the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Making his performance against the Steelers even more impressive, Benford shadowed top wide receiver DK Metcalf throughout the game without allowing a single reception. After a slow start to the season, the Bills’ top cornerback has come on strong over the past five weeks, during which he has often moved with the opposing team’s No. 1 targets on the outside.

Since a Week 8 matchup with the Carolina Panthers, Benford has allowed eight receptions for 109 yards while being targeted 15 times. And those numbers have come while the former sixth-round pick has been matched up with the likes of Carolina Panthers WR Tetairoa McMillan, Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Emeka Ogbuka, Houston Texans WR Nico Collins and Metcalf in recent contests.

Benford’s efforts early in his career have gone mainly unsung. But after Sunday’s explosive performance, the Villanova product, who signed a lucrative contract extension this offseason, is beginning to get his due.

