Cincinnati Bengals WR gives soft response to playing in Buffalo's snowy, cold weather

Sunday’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park resembled a winter wonderland.

With snow falling throughout the contest, the game-day conditions made things interesting during what was a critical AFC matchup. But some were less amused than others with the wintry setting for the Week 14 tilt.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) pulls in a pass for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 14 game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Snowy day

You can safely place Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins under the less-amused category, as the Cincinnati pass catcher was caught during the game explaining his feelings regarding the frosty conditions to teammate Ja’Marr Chase.

“I know some people like this,” said Higgins about with snow coming down quite hard during a brief clip posted to the Bengals’ Instagram account. "But this ain’t for everybody, and I’m one of those everybody’s.”

Big win

The Bills proved to handle the cold a bit better during a much-needed win, with Buffalo pushing past Cincinnati 39-34. It’s tough to say the snow and cold made any real impact on either side, as it was a well-fought game that came down to the final minutes.

But based on Higgins’ comments, the Western New York weather packed a punch, one that was felt by at least one Bengals’ player.

And odds are there were others on that sideline that felt the same way throughout the course of a chilly atmosphere inside the Bills’ home stadium.

