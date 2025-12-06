Snow game expected for Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals Week 14 matchup
In this story:
The weather is likely to play a role in the Buffalo Bills' Week 14 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Per Eric Snitil, Chief Meteorologist at WROC in Rochester, there is an increased likelihood that snow will fall in “some capacity” during Sunday’s contest, which is scheduled for a 1 p.m. kickoff.
“Accumulations look limited, likely on the order of a dusting to perhaps an inch or two,” posted Snitil to his X account. “Still, it could be enough to coat the field at times & impact play.”
Other concerns
Snitil added that, along with precipitation, low temperatures could also cause concern at kickoff time.
“Snow aside, it’s going to be cold with air temperatures in the 20s and a breeze knocking a few more degrees off in the wind chill department,” his post read. “If you’re heading to the game, make sure to dress accordingly!”
The conditions on Sunday could be similar to those during the Bills’ 2022 AFC divisional-round defeat at the hands of the Bengals, when quarterback Joe Burrow led Cincinnati to a significant 27-10 win on a snow-covered field in Orchard Park.
Layers will be a must for the thousands of football fans expected to pack Highmark Stadium for this late-season game with playoff implications. If you’ve got a seat inside the club or suite area, consider yourself lucky.
—Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter—
More Buffalo Bills News:
Alex Brasky is editor of Bills Digest and host of the Buffalo Pregame podcast. He has been on the Bills beat the past six seasons and now joins Sports Illustrated hoping to expand his coverage of Buffalo’s favorite football team.Follow alexbrasky