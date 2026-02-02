Former beloved Bills' position coach won't be back, opts for expanded Giants' role

The Buffalo Bills have their offensive coordinator in place under new head coach Joe Brady, announcing the hiring of coach veteran Pete Carmichael on Saturday.

Now, it's time to fill out the rest of the offensive staff, and one particular name can be crossed off the list of potential hires.

Former Bills' wide receivers coach Chad Hall has reportedly reached an agreement to remain with the New York Giants under head coach John Harbaugh. Hall spent the 2025 as the Giants' assistant quarterbacks coach for ex-Bills' offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.

Hall, a U.S. Air Force vegteran, was an offensive assistant on fired head coach Sean McDermott initial Bills staff in 2017. He earned a promotion to wide receivers coach in 2019, serving in that role for four seasons. His tenure overlapped with Brady for one year when the latter joined the staff as quarterbacks coach in 2022.

Bills' WR coach vacancy

With Hall leaving for the Jacksonville Jaguars prior to the 2023 season, the Bills brought in Adam Henry to fill the void. Henry, who worked the last 2.5 seasons in Brady's offense, will not be one of the holdovers from McDermott's staff. Instead, the 53-year-old has taken a job with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receivers coach Chad Hall works with wide receiver Calvin Ridley (0) during training camp Monday, Aug. 7, 2023 at Miller Electric Center at EverBank Stadium | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

While Hall and Henry are no longer possibilities, it's unknown which way Brady will turn to find the Bills' next wide receivers coach.

It's worth noting that Ronald Curry, who was Bills' quarterbacks coach for the past three seasons, was the New Orleans Saints' wide receivers coach when Brady was an offensive assistant in 2018. Current Seattle Seahawks' wide receivers coach Frisman Jackson held that position with the Carolina Panthers while Brady was offensive coordinator in 2020 and 2021.

Mar 4, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Adam Henry with the Buffalo Bills looks on as athletes participate in drills at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Hall of a position coach

Shortly after the Bills announced Brady as the next head coach, former wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie took to X with a strong suggestion for McDermott's successor.

Reposting a 2021 message from the Bills recognizing Hall, McKenzie said, "CALL HIM TODAY!!!!"

McKenzie played four full seasons with Hall as his position coach in Buffalo, and the affinity for him was shared by fellow Bills' wide receivers. In 2020, the position group memorably gifted a brand new pickup truck to Hall for Christmas. McKenzie, Cole Beasley, Gabe Davis and Stefon Diggs were all vocal supporters of Hall.

