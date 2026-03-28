Vibing Buffalo Bills 'Not in Military Uniforms' since Sean McDermott's Firing

While Joe Brady was a lieutenant for former Buffalo Bills' head coach Sean McDermott, the two men appear to have starkly different approaches to leading a football team.

Leading the Bills to eight postseason appearances in nine years, McDermott visibly implemented a regimental operation in Orchard Park.

Although successful and seemingly well-liked, there's little disputing that McDermott, a product of Generation X, came off as stiff and overly rigid at times. For one, his tendency to hold physically-challenging practices at inopportune points during the season did not always sit well with everyone over the years.

Bills' starting left tackle Dion Dawkins, who was drafted when McDermott took over as head coach in 2017, has already noticed a change in the air at One Bills Drive since Brady took over two months ago.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott talks with offensive coordinator Joe Brady during drills at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford Wednesday, July 24, 2024. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Like their swag is just different. Like we're not in military, like uniforms, like McD, which is also a great way of coaching. It's just a different course [for] your team," said Dawkins during an appearance on Yahoo's Inside Coverage with Andrew Siciliano.

'Like one of us'

Being that Brady and McDermott are products of two separate generations, it's no surprise that the 36-year-old Brady seemingly has an easier time relating to today's players, the large majority of whom are under 30.

Graduating college during the same decade, Dawkins, who turns 32 next month, is only 4.5 years younger than Brady. As a result, there's no real generational gap where communication can be lost in translation.

"He's been through it. He understands, you know, lingo. He understands like, he's like one of us," said Dawkins. "Like he's like literally just one of us. So I would say that he is just a dope, cool dude from Florida that loves ball, and he'll shoot you straight. He'll tell you what you need to, but he'll also laugh and tell a joke. And as a player-coach relationship, it's beautiful to have somebody that you know can turn it on and turn it off at any time."

Florida swag

While Dawkins hail from New Jersey, a healthy portion of NFL players were born and raised in Florida.

With Brady being a native Floridian who went to high school in Broward County, the head coach is able to use common place of origin as a way to relate to the Bills' Sunshine State-born players, one being 2025 NFL rushing champion James Cook.

"He is Florida. He is swagged up. He's energized. He's happy. He's always smiling. This is where he was born and raised at," said Dawkins, who was in Florida at the time of the interview. "He's like a cool dude that looks like that coming from Florida. He just got that culture in him, man. It's just the vibe that our locker room has and needs that he can connect with so many different players just because he's from Florida."

Nov 16, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (73) celebrates Josh Allen’s first quarter touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

While Dawkins remained complimentary of McDermott, the five-time Pro Bowl tackle hinted that this change was necessary.

“Being on a mission for so long and not getting over that hump, like it could weigh on you," said Dawkins.

Soon, we'll see if swagged up Florida man can get the Bills over that hump.