Sean McDermott says goodbye to Bills Mafia in statement following firing

Sean McDermott is out as head coach of the Buffalo Bills.

In a stunning move announced on Monday, the Bills are moving on from their leader of the last nine years. NFL Insider Tom Pelissero released a statement from McDermott roughly eight hours after the initial reports of his firing.

McDermott's Farewell

"For nearly a decade I have had the opportunity to wake up every morning as the Head Coach of the Buffalo Bills, which has truly been a gift. I want to express my sincere gratitude and appreciation to the Pegula family, the Buffalo Bills organization, and to the fans for allowing me to live out the dream of being a Head Coach in the NFL in this incredibly special place," he begins.

McDermott goes on to recognize the people he's worked with over the years. "I am proud and humbled to have worked alongside amazing staff and players as we shared a life together and poured out our hearts and souls into both winning football games and making a positive impact in our community."

He continues by thanking the Buffalo community for welcoming the entire McDermott family, highlighting the belief among locals that this city is special. "This community graciously embraced not only me but my family and in some ways helped raise our children over the last 9 years. For that I say thank you to all the teachers, coaches, and friends whom we met along the way...the city of Good Neighbors! We Love You! We will miss Buffalo."

Dec 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott reacts in the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Thanking Bills Mafia

Arguably the most iconic fanbase in sports, it didn't take long for McDermott to see how much football meant to Bills Mafia, breaking a 17-year playoff drought during his first season as the head coach. The fans got a special shoutout in his statement:

"Bills Mafia, you are one of one! It has been a joy and inspiration to witness your passion and commitment first hand. I always wanted our teams to play with the same level of toughness and grit that is true to Buffalo and that you demonstrate every day!"

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen celebrates with head coach Sean McDermott and Matt Prater who won the game with his successful field goal against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Sept. 7, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Final Thanks

"God gave me and my family an incredbile opportunity, one that we will cherish for the rest of our lives. Yet we know that HE has a plan. Thank you for allowing me to serve as your head coach. God Bless, Sean McDermott."

And with that, the Bills are officially in search of their next head coach, with McDermott suddenly becoming one of the most intriguing names in this cycle to be hired by a different team in need of a cultural rebuild and consistency on the field.

A classy statement from Sean McDermott following his surprising exit from Buffalo: pic.twitter.com/teRqQpmDE1 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 19, 2026

