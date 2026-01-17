Bills’ Joe Brady set for head coach interviews amid playoff run

The downside to the Buffalo Bills having success is the possibility of losing coordinators. And there's a chance another is out the door for the 2026 season.

Bills' offensive coordinator Joe Brady was a hot name on the coaching market following a historic 2024 season in Buffalo. The 2025 season was not quite the same level of production for Brady and the Bills' offense. But that has not stopped teams from vying for his services.

On Friday, NFL Media national insider Ian Rapoport posted on X that Brady would be interviewing for the head coach vacancies for the Ravens and Falcons on Sunday, just one day after Buffalo plays Denver in the AFC divisional round.

#Bills OC Joe Brady will have two interviews the day after his team's divisional round game against the #Broncos: The plan is for him to speak with the #Ravens and #Falcons on Sunday. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 16, 2026

The two spots are intriguing on various levels. The first that comes to mind is Baltimore, which has future Hall of Fame running back Derrick Henry and two-time MVP Lamar Jackson under center. And while there was turmoil with how Jackson's 2025 season ended (and if he will continue being the face of the Ravens), one must wonder how he'd feel about playing for an offensive-minded HC like Brady.

There's also the factor of being pitted against the Bills in the AFC. Since 2020, Buffalo has played the Ravens four times, including two playoff tilts.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8). | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The Falcons also provide an intriguing landing spot for Brady. With a bevy of young talent like Drake London and Bijan Robinson, as well as youthful defensive pieces too, Brady would be tasked with getting the best out of Michael Penix Jr. at QB, who is coming off a third career ACL tear.

There's no guarantee that this is the end of Brady with the Bills, though. Remember when he interviewed with the Saints in 2025? Ultimately, New Orleans went with Kellen Moore.

But Brady will most likely continue getting HC interviews. So, it may only be a matter of time before he lands a new gig.

Buffalo Bills' offensive coordinator Joe Brady. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

