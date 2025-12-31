The final regular-season game held inside the current Highmark Stadium is set for Sunday against the New York Jets, and it’s sure to be a special day in Orchard Park.

There are many different festivities, ceremonies, and exciting moments planned amongst the Buffalo Bills and their fan base before, during and after. And one of the expected celebrations has been long anticipated by many.

Linebacker Darryl Talley returned a Jay Schroeder pass 27 yards for a touchdown late in the first quarter as the Buffalo Bills took a 21-3 lead en route to a 51-3 rout of the Oakland Raiders in the 1990 AFC Championship game on Jan. 20, 1991. | Jamie Germano / USA TODAY NETWORK

Throwing it back

The Bills will don their 1990s Super Bowl-era red helmets during the historic matchup this weekend, finally giving the fans something they’ve been clamoring for many years.

From 1984 through 2010, the Bills donned different variations of the red helmet, but switched to their current white lid for the 2011 season. Since then, the team has worn the 1960s-era throwback helmet with a standing buffalo, but the Bills have never gone back to their 1990s look, until this weekend.

Alternate universe

Wardrobe-wise, this year has been an interesting one for the Bills, with Sunday’s look being the third alternate jersey or helmet the team has worn this season.

In Week 5 against the New England Patriots, the Bills wore their new ‘Cold Front’ Rivalry uniforms, followed by two games later in the season when the team was dressed in their 1960s uniforms with the standing buffalo against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6, followed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 11.

Thurman Thomas runs the ball during an old-time Buffalo Bills matchup. | JAMIE GERMANO/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Last chance?

Sunday’s game could indeed be the last-ever game held inside Highmark Stadium, with the Bills failing to claim their sixth consecutive AFC East title, which will force them to enter the postseason as a No. 5, 6 or 7-seed, requiring them to head on the road for a first-round matchup.

There is a chance that Buffalo could earn a home playoff game in future weeks if they continue to win and teams above them in the standings fall in their opening-round or second-round contests. But there are no guarantees.

So, soak it all in, Bills fans. This may be your last chance to step foot inside the hallowed ground that is The Ralph.

