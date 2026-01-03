Livvy Dunne, Paul Skenes visit Josh Allen as Bills prepare for regular-season finale

There was a significant celebrity sighting inside the field house at One Bills Drive in the days leading up to the Buffalo Bills’ regular-season finale against the New York Jets.

International superstar Livvy Dunne and boyfriend Paul Skenes, the reigning National League Cy Young Award winner, were in Orchard Park this week to pay a visit to Josh Allen and the Bills. Skenes and Allen participated in a jersey swap, with Dunne, a former LSU gymnast and social media influencer, capturing the moment and posting to her X account with the caption “This is my Super Bowl.”

This is my Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/xhQYHk6AoR — Olivia Dunne (@livvydunne) January 3, 2026

Trip to Buffalo

Dunne and Skenes were accompanied on their trip to Buffalo by Skenes’ Pirates teammate, Jared Jones, and his wife, Rylien, who both appeared alongside the high-profile couple in images posted to Dunne’s Instagram story.

The Bills are getting ready to take on the Jets in what could be the final game inside the current Highmark Stadium. There is no word on whether or not Dunne, Skenes and crew will attend the game on Sunday evening.

Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Lookalike

The meeting between the reigning NFL MVP and Skenes comes after months of comparisons, as many have noted the uncanny resemblance between the two star athletes, both in their appearance and their lifestyle. Both are mountainous men, both are star performers, and both are either dating or married to celebrities.

It’s fitting that the two got together to chop things up.

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) poses with his girlfriend Louisiana State University gymnast Olivia Dunn (right) after making his major league debut against the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park. The Pirates won 10-8. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

