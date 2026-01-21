When is Buffalo Bills press conference on Sean McDermott's firing?

The Buffalo Bills will host a press conference on Wednesday to discuss the recent firing of former head coach Sean McDermott.

Team Owner Terry Pegula and President of Football Operations/General Manager Brandon Beane will meet the media at One Bills Dr., where some tough questions are expected.

The press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET and can be viewed at RochesterFirst.com.

RELATED: Terry Pegula tarnishing legacy as Bills owner after mishandling head coach firing

Owner of the Buffalo Bills Terry Pegula before an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

To be expected

Assuming Wednesday’s press conference is like the others we have seen involving Pegula over the past many years, he will not take questions but instead read a prepared statement before giving way to Beane. The Bills’ owner has not answered football-related questions in front of the Bills media in quite some time. and that should not be expected to change.

Beane has never met a microphone he didn’t like, will likely speak extensively. The local media on hand is sure to have plenty of ammo to fire at him regarding McDermott’s ouster, the team’s underperformance throughout the 2025 campaign, the franchise’s bleak financial future and other topics that have been passed around among the fan base over the past several months.

MORE: Bills can save fans from Brandon Beane's malpractice with one simple move

You can watch Brandon Beane and Terry Pegula address #Bills media regarding the Sean McDermott firing and the 2025 season.



Wednesday at 10am

On @News_8

And https://t.co/ZVZ2o4oSqu#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/haBv6lTs4k — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) January 21, 2026

Unceremoniously dismissed

McDermott was fired on Monday after nine years at the helm, as he was hastily let go, with his dismissal accompanied by a grammatically incorrect statement from Pegula and crickets from Beane. It will be interesting to hear what the Bills’ leadership duo has to say about their failure to give the team’s former head coach a proper send-off.

There is also the team's search for a new head coach that is currently underway. Names of potential candidates have yet to surface, but offensive coordinator Joe Brady is sure to be in the mix. Brady has already secured interviews with numerous teams for their head coaching vacancies.

Other possible candidates include former Bills backup quarterback Davis Webb, who is currently the Denver Broncos' pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane before an an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —