Joe Brady close to leaving Buffalo Bills for head coaching job

After the Buffalo Bills fired Head Coach Sean McDermott on Monday, Offensive Coordinator Joe Brady could be on his way out the door as well.

Brady has been subject to recent rumors that have tied him to head coaching interviews with several teams. And on Monday, it was reported that Brady will receive a second chance at landing one of the jobs he is up for during this cycle.

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady walks around the field looking over the team as they stretch before Bills Training Camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on Aug.6, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Good fit

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on Monday that Brady will once again visit with the Baltimore Ravens for his second interview opportunity with the team, as he hopes to land the position as the team’s new head coach. Baltimore recently fired longtime head coach John Harbaugh, creating one of the most attractive head-coaching vacancies in the league.

If he were to be offered and take the Ravens’ job, Brady would be paired with two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson and one of the most high-upside offensive units in the NFL.

The Ravens plan to bring in Bills OC Joe Brady this week for a second interview for their head coaching job, per sources. pic.twitter.com/mPrubudCYM — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 20, 2026

Falling out of favor

After being celebrated throughout the 2024 season for helping the Bills’ offense and reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen reach great heights, Brady has fallen out of favor with the Bills’ fan base, as many called for his ouster throughout this past season. However, his performance during the playoffs was inspiring, as he helped the Bills score 57 points across two contests.

His history

Brady joined the Bills as their quarterbacks coach in 2022 after he was fired as the Carolina Panthers’ offensive coordinator amid the 2021 campaign. He was promoted to Bills' OC after Ken Dorsey was fired during the 2023 season. He was previously the passing game coordinator for the 2019 National Champion LSU Tigers, which featured Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase as a quarterback-wide receiver combination.

Brady is 36 years old and seeking his first head coaching opportunity.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) speaks with Buffalo Bills Offensive Coordinator Joe Brady before the game against the Baltimore Ravens in a 2025 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

