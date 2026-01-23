Exploring Bills' head coach interviews: 3 red-hot candidates officially visit with team

The Buffalo Bills fired former head coach Sean McDermott unceremoniously earlier this week, ending his nine-year run as the team's leader.

And after a wild press conference in which Team Owner Terry Pegula and General Manager Brandon Beane explained the decision to relieve McDermott of his duties, the team immediately got to work on searching for a new head coach to guide the team moving forward.

Among the six reported candidates they have interest in, three have already been interviewed for the job.

Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady gives instructions during drills during day six of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Tuesday, July 29, 2025 in Pittsford, NY. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The list

Per reports, the list of coaches the Bills are set to bring in includes current Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, former Bills offensive coordinator and New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll, former Bills interim head coach and Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn, Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski, Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver.

And according to the team’s social media account, Brady, Daboll and Anarumo have already interviewed with the team.

Brady could be back

Brady has served as the Bills’ offensive coordinator since former OC Ken Dorsey was midway through the 2023 season. He has helped the team average over 30 points per game during his tenure as Buffalo’s offensive play caller. He helped Josh Allen earn NFL MVP honors during the 2024 campaign.

He began his career with the Bills as quarterbacks coach. Brady is also set to be interviewed a second time for the Baltimore Ravens’ head coaching job, among other interviews on his schedule.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) greets offensive coordinator Brian Daboll following the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at New Era Field. | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Daboll’s return?

Daboll served as the Bills’ offensive coordinator from 2018 to 2021. He is credited with aiding Allen’s early development, helping the Buffalo QB record career highs in touchdowns (45) and yards passing (4,544) during the 2020 season.

After leaving the Bills to become the Giants’ head coach, he lasted nearly four seasons in New York, finishing with a 20-40-1 regular-season record. He helped lead the team to one playoff appearance.

New Indianapolis Colts Defensive Coordinator Lou Anarumo speaks during a press conference Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025 at the Colts practice facility, the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. | Kelly Wilkinson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Defense wins

The lone defensive-minded coach of the bunch, Anarumo, is a longtime NFL defensive coordinator. He previously served as the Cincinnati Bengals DC from 2019 to 2024 before becoming the Indianapolis Colts' DC this past season. In 2025, the Colts were 21st in points allowed per game (24.2).

Anarumo has no head-coaching experience.

