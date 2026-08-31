Every Rookie Who Made Buffalo Bills' Initial 53-Man Roster

It was a busy day for the NFL as every team had to cut their rosters down to 53 players. For the Buffalo Bills, that meant they had to make some tough decisions.

That included saying goodbye to a couple of running backs in Frank Gore Jr. and Ian Wheeler, who had excellent performances in the preseason. They also decided to move on from one of their backup offensive linemen, sending Sedrick Van Pran-Granger to the Indianapolis Colts in a post-cutdown trade.

Buffalo also said goodbye to a promising undrafted free agent, surprisingly cutting cornerback Kani Walker. While he was unable to make the roster, the Bills will go into the regular season with eight rookies on their initial roster. Here's a look at which first-year players made the cut.

Rookie draft picks who made Bills' 53-man roster

Buffalo had 10 draft picks this season and nearly all of them made the team. The only rookie draft pick who was released was cornerback Toriano Pride Jr., who was their first of three picks in Round 7. The only other rookie who won't be on the active roster initially is defensive tackle Zane Durant. The fifth-round pick from Penn State will begin the year on the IR. That said, here's a look at the eight rookies who made the cut.

T.J. Parker, EDGE

Davison Igbinosun, CB

Jude Bowry, OT

Skyler Bell, WR

Kaleb Elarms-Orr, ILB

Jalon Kilgore, S

Tommy Doman Jr., P

Ar'maj Reed-Adams, G

Undrafted rookies who made Bills' 53-man roster

Kani Walker signs autographs before practice starts at Buffalo Bills Training Camp. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

At the beginning of the offseason, the Bills had one undrafted rookie who seemed as though he could make the team. Fullback Jackson Acker had a shot, but he was waived earlier this month after dealing with an injury.

During the preseason, two rookies were becoming stars with Walker standing out on defense. At wide receiver Ja'Mori Maclin made some highlight-reel catches and was challenging for a spot at the end of the receiver depth chart. In the end, none made the cut and Buffalo goes into the season without a single undrafted rookie on the 53-man roster.

Rookies who should be brought back via the practice squad

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Ja'mori Maclin makes a catch in the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With only a few rookies who didn't make the team, the Bills don't have too many of them they need to try and retain via the practice squad. Still, there are a few, headlined by Maclin and Walker. That said, here's a list of rookies Buffalo should be willing to sign to the practice squad, assuming they clear waivers.

Ja'mori Maclin, WR

Theron Gaines, LB

Toriano Pride Jr., CB

Teams have until 1 p.m. EST on Monday to claim players on waivers. Once that deadline passes, the Bills can begin filling out their practice squad.