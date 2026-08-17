Bills Apparently Rethinking Fullback Position, Waive Wisconsin Rookie Jackson Acker

Despite Joe Brady remaining as the play caller, the Buffalo Bills' offensive personnel packages may look slightly different this season.

In addition to featuring a new WR1 with the offseason addition of accomplished wide receiver DJ Moore, the Bills' offense may abandon the fullback sets it ran last season with Reggie Gilliam in the fold.

Gilliam, who was on the field for 22 percent of the offensive snaps in 2025, created a hole in Buffalo's lineup by signing a free-agent contract with the New England Patriots.

Waiting until the spring to add potential replacements for Gilliam, the Bills signed undrafted rookie Jackson Acker and converted Philadelphia Eagles' linebacker Ben VanSumeren.

The signings kicked off a fullback competition that began in May and abruptly came to an end following one preseason game.

Bills Ben VanSumeren runs with the ball after making the catch at Buffalo Bills Training Camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on Aug. 6, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Bills waived Acker on Monday morning fewer than 48 hours following the August 15 preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers. In a corresponding roster move, the Bills brought back 28-year-old linebacker Otis Reese, who was released on August 14 to make room for safety Wande Owens.

While VanSumeren, who was seemingly leading Acker in the battle for reps, remains on the roster, it remains to be seen how interested the Bills are in keeping a fullback in its repertoire this season. Saturday's snap counts are not overly encouraging for fullback enthusiasts.

VanSumeren, who was the first to see action, totaled eight offensive snaps in the 29-14 win over the Panthers. Acker saw three reps. Neither touched the ball. As an offense, the Bills lined up with a fullback on only 11 of 67 snaps.

Instead of routinely deploying VanSumeren or Acker, the Bills chose to get a longer look at tight ends Keleki Latu and Shane Zylstra.The former played 31 snaps and the latter logged 21 reps.

Aug 15, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Anthony Tyus III (34) runs against Buffalo Bills fullback Ben Vansumeren (45) on a kickoff | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



Jackson Acker's surprising early departure







Not only did Acker's signing generate some buzz following the NFL Draft, the Wisconsin product has a history with Bills' defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard.

Acker became a full-time contributor in 2022 when Leonhard was Wisconsin's interim head coach.

"He was a running back when he came into Wisconsin, and I want to say it was his first carry at Rutgers. He takes it to the house. He's big, he's physical, he's got some tools," said Leonhard during the second week of training camp.

Acker was listed on the second team when the Bills released their first unofficial preseason depth chart.

Bills Jackson Acker makes the catch during Bills Training Camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on Aug. 1, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I think that continues to develop a little bit more for us evaluating them in the run game," said Bills' offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael early last week. "I think that we'll have some opportunities to get some more periods again as more and more practices with the pads on. I think their volume on those days will increase, and we'll let the competition keep going."

It seemed as if the fullback competition was just beginning to develop, but Buffalo apparently found a reason to pull the plug.

In addition to putting an early end to the fullback competition, it's surprising the Bills aren't keeping Acker around to see what he has to offer on specials teams.

Wisconsin running back Jackson Acker (34) scores a touchdown n a 26-yard reception during the second quarter of their game against Nebraska Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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