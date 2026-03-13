How Much Cap Space Do Bills Have After Free Agency Spending Spree?

The Buffalo Bills' free agency period came and went as fast as any NFL team's, though Buffalo's activity was limited by its tight salary cap situation.

Already in a difficult financial outlook before the new league year began Wednesday, Buffalo had to navigate some treacherous waters to acquire the players they hope will be key contributors. However, they're not out of the muck just yet.

Here's an overview of Buffalo's key moves in free agency, how they've affected the team's cap space and where the Bills stand compared to the rest of the league.

Buffalo's offseason moves

Sep 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) warms up prior to the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Buffalo's biggest move so far this offseason was trading for Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore and taking on his four-year, $110 million contract. Moore only had 50 receptions for 682 yards and six touchdowns last season, but was in a crowded receiver room and is set up to bounce back nicely in 2026.

The Bills' biggest free-agent signing was inking edge rusher Bradley Chubb, who had an impressive 8.5 sacks coming off a torn ACL, to a three-year, $43.5 million contract to help get after quarterbacks like the New England Patriots' Drake Maye.

Buffalo also signed cornerback Dee Alford, quarterback Kyle Allen to serve as Josh Allen's backup and, most recently, safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson. Those deals carry a combined annual average value of $16.05 million.

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks to throw during an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

To make these signings possible, the Bills reworked several contracts. The most notable involved Josh Allen, who had $15.2 million of his 2026 salary converted into a signing bonus. The team cleared $12 million in cap space on Wednesday.

Next was tight end Dawson Knox, who agreed to a new contract with Buffalo on Tuesday. It's a three-year, $20 million deal with a potential out after 2027. As part of the restructuring, Knox's cap hit was halved from $17 million to $8.5 million for 2026.

Earlier, on February 24, the Bills restructured right tackle Spencer Brown's contract. The move saved about $10 million in cap space, per general manager Brandon Beane.

How much cap space do the Bills have?

Jan 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) carries the ball against the New York Jets during the first quarter at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Currently, the Bills have $100,391 in cap space, dead last in the NFL, according to OverTheCap. This means they likely won't be able to sign anyone else at the moment without making a move from within (i.e., releasing or trading a player or restructuring to free up cap space). Why is that?

The minimum NFL salary is $885,000, which even applies to rookies.

The AFC crown and Lombardi Trophy won't come easily, so Buffalo has to ace April's NFL Draft and hope the moves it's made so far pay off.