Waking 'Dancing Bear' could be steal of Bills' 2025 draft haul
When the Buffalo Bills selected Deone Walker in the fourth round, there weren't big expectations for the rookie heading into the 2025 season.
Still, many fans wanted the Bills to draft a "big man" and assumed he fit into the 3-technique spot, currently occupied by DaQuan Jones. Walker stands at 6'7" and weighs over 330 pounds. Men that size are typically 3-tech players.
Deone Walker is not an average big man
Walker is different, though. His quick feet and agility have taken some by surprise.
As pointed out by Sal Capaccio, "A man that big shouldn't be able to move that well." Ed Oliver nicknamed Walker the "Dancing Bear".
Bills' defensive coordinator Bobby Babich said, "People that are his size shouldn't be able to do some of the things he does."
Babich added, "But again, just like T.J., we need some consistency, because if we don't get the dancing bear, all that type of stuff, it doesn't matter."
The consistency hasn't been there yet, but Walker has made some plays at points this season, including delivering a game-saving play against the Dolphins, when he shielded Tagovailoa's vision and tipped his pass, which linebacker Terrel Bernard picked off, sealing the win against the Dolphins.
On a recent episode of Center Stage with Eric Wood and Josh Reed, Wood commented on Walker, "Well, he looks like a heck of a fourth-round pick, and if he leaves a year earlier, he's likely a first-round draft pick." Added Wood, "Right now, he looks like steal, and he's a guy who started last night with Ed Oliver out."
Flashes of greatness and need for consistency
"I think at times he's flashed and done a good job rushing the passer. At times he's made some splash plays in the run game as well. Consistency will come as far as him recognizing plays, seeing double teams coming, not getting washed out of his gap", said Wood.
Walker fell to the Bills due to a previous back injury he suffered, but so far, that doesn't seem to be an issue. If Walker can hold up physically and start to build the consistency that Wood spoke of, Walker will become a serious part of the Bills' defense as the season progresses and into the playoffs.
