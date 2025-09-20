Fellow rookie's encouragement powers Deone Walker’s clutch moment in Bills' win
Terrel Bernard's game-saving interception may have happened with or without an assist from Buffalo Bills' rookie defensive tackle Deone Walker slightly tipping the pass, but one can't argue that he made it an easier interception for the linebacker.
When Miami Dolphins' quarterback Tua Tagovailoa dropped back and started his throwing motion, Bernard was already on his way to meet the pass, but Walker's partial tip slowed the ball down and dropped it right in Bernard's lap. The Dolpphins trailed 28-21 and were marching in Buffalo territory at the time.
One could also argue that the massive Walker, who stands at 6'7" and over 330 pounds, blocked Tagovailoa's view and the passing lane, so that he could not see Bernard already breaking on the ball.
Walker struggled at points throughout the game, as this is only his third game in the rookie's young career, but it was another rookie that lifted Walker's spirits and gave him the confidence to go out on the field and make a play.
Game-changing pep talk
"I was just telling Deone, like, I ain’t gonna lie, bro, the guys out there, nobody can block you. Just trying to keep him up because I know how it could be. After a couple bad plays early on in the game, it could really throw your head off.", said fellow rookie T.J. Sanders.
RELATED: Ultimate Bills' teammate Josh Allen takes blame for Matt Prater's missed field goal
Walker commented on his play, saying, "He’s [Tagovailoa] a shorter guy, so he can’t — he’s a sidearm thrower, so he’s not really going to get it over me being seven-foot with my hand up."
It resulted in a memorable Thursday night highlight.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —