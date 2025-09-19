Bills' defensive woes plus 3 more quick reactions from win over Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills squeaked out a win at home against the Dolphins, and despite the double-figure margin, it was much closer than that
It took until the final minutes for the Bills to put the proverbial nail in the coffin.
The offense looked unstoppable at times, but then struggled to extend the lead beyond one score. Most of the offensive inconsistencies occurred in the second half. All in all, the Bills racked up 360 yards of offense and still put up 31 points.
Let's get into the initial reactions to the Bills' 31-21 win against the Dolphins.
Bills' defense still a work in progress
First of all, getting Larry Ogunjobi and Michael Hoecht back in a few weeks should help, and the experience of the rookies will continue to grow. Also, there is the coming return of first-round rookie Max Hairston.
RELATED: Bills' All-Pro DB returns to face Dolphins on TNF, veteran WR healthy scratch again
The Bills' defense allowed only 276 yards, but third downs were a big problem, which we'll get into later. Fortunately, Terrel Bernard made the big play with the interception that all but sealed the win.
Bills' offense struggled with consistency
Josh Allen and the Bills' offense had opportunities to put this game away, but couldn't capitalize on them. Early in the first half, they could have gone up ten points, but kicker Matt Prater badly missed the field goal attempt.
When the Bills' defense made stops, the offense was unable to extend its lead. Can we point to a short week as part of the reason, maybe, but the Dolphins' defense isn't good, and the Bills should have been able to steamroll them.
Bills lacking on third down
Third downs were a massive issue all game. The Dolphins converted 10 of 15 first downs, and the Bills consistently put the Dolphins into third-down situations. The Dolphins also converted a fourth down.
Despite the double-digit win and lopsided stats, this game was always a one-score game throughout until the Bills finally extended the lead, and ultimately the win.
James Cook could set records this season
Bills running back James Cook had another solid night, rushing for 108 yards on 19 carries and his fourth touchdown of the season.
RELATED: Bills' Pro Bowl RB joins team's record books with rushing TD Thursday night
He averaged 5.7 yards per carry in the contest, and after three games, he has amassed 284 yards rushing, averaging 5.4 yards per carry. He is on pace for over 1,600 yards and more than 22 touchdowns. This doesn't include the numbers in the receiving game.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —