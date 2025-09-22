Bills Central

What does Bills' perfect 3-0 start mean for playoffs and beyond

The Bills improved to 3-0, but what does that mean going forward?

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs the ball against the Miami Dolphins in the second half at Highmark Stadium.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs the ball against the Miami Dolphins in the second half at Highmark Stadium. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
With the primetime win over the Miami Dolphins, the Buffalo Bills improve to 3-0 on the young season. It's the 13th time in franchise history, and the eighth time since 1990.

With a win against the Saints next week, they could advance to 4-0 for the ninth time, but let's not get too far ahead of ourselves.

What percentage of teams have advanced to the playoffs after a 3-0 start?

Playoff odds after 3-0 start

Buffalo Bills fans holding up a sign during a game against the Miami Dolphins.
A fan holds up a sign for Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (not pictured) in the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Since 1990, 75.3 percent of teams advanced to the playoffs, with 51.2 percent winning their division. After the conclusion of Week 3, we'll see how many teams are left with perfect records.

The Bills have started 3-0 three previous times since Josh Allen became the starting quarterback, and in two of those, the last two (2020, 2024), they lost in the conference title game to the Chiefs. Will this year be any different?

Saints stand in way of Bills' next milestone

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen attempts a pass against the New Orleans Saints during a game.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) makes a throw in the second half against the New Orleans Saints. / Chuck Cook-Imagn Images

The Bills could advance to 4-0 in Week 4 when they take on the winless New Orleans Saints.

MORE: Saints' last visit to Buffalo featured epic beatdown of pre-Josh Allen Bills

With a win on September 28, Buffalo would be 4-0 for the 10th time in franchise history.

Three times, they have started 5-0, and only once did the Bills start a season 6-0, which was in 1964. In that season, they didn't lose until the tenth game of the year, and went on to win the first of two AFL titles.

