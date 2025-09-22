What does Bills' perfect 3-0 start mean for playoffs and beyond
With the primetime win over the Miami Dolphins, the Buffalo Bills improve to 3-0 on the young season. It's the 13th time in franchise history, and the eighth time since 1990.
With a win against the Saints next week, they could advance to 4-0 for the ninth time, but let's not get too far ahead of ourselves.
What percentage of teams have advanced to the playoffs after a 3-0 start?
Playoff odds after 3-0 start
Since 1990, 75.3 percent of teams advanced to the playoffs, with 51.2 percent winning their division. After the conclusion of Week 3, we'll see how many teams are left with perfect records.
The Bills have started 3-0 three previous times since Josh Allen became the starting quarterback, and in two of those, the last two (2020, 2024), they lost in the conference title game to the Chiefs. Will this year be any different?
Saints stand in way of Bills' next milestone
The Bills could advance to 4-0 in Week 4 when they take on the winless New Orleans Saints.
MORE: Saints' last visit to Buffalo featured epic beatdown of pre-Josh Allen Bills
With a win on September 28, Buffalo would be 4-0 for the 10th time in franchise history.
Three times, they have started 5-0, and only once did the Bills start a season 6-0, which was in 1964. In that season, they didn't lose until the tenth game of the year, and went on to win the first of two AFL titles.
