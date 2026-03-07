Bills Make Revealing Decision on Former Top 10 Draft Pick Ed Oliver's Future

While the defensive scheme changes under a new coordinator, franchise piece Ed Oliver remains in the Buffalo Bills' plans.

When the Bills committed to Jim Leonhard and his 3-4 base alignment, naturally, questions arose about Oliver's future with the organization that drafted him in 2019.

Whether it was by trading away their former first-round pick or releasing him, Buffalo was expected to somehow lessen $24 million salary cap hit.

"We're looking at every single avenue here, but also, we have a new staff. So we're trying to make sure we're thinking of everything and not just rushing to decisions," said Bills' general manager Brandon Beane on One Bills Live at the NFL Combine.

Oct 26, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver (91) sacks Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton (14) during the first half at Bank of America Stadium. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

With the NFL calendar changing over on March 11, the Bills have made their decision on Oliver.

According to multiple reports, Buffalo has restructured the defensive tackle's contract to alleviate a significant portion of his cap charge. The move, which comes with a potential $34.4 million dead cap hit, all but guarantees that the athletic defensive tackle is on the Bills' roster in 2026.

Oliver's renegotiated contract

The Bills rewarded Oliver with a four-year extension on his rookie contract, coming to terms on an agreement worth $68 million in 2023. The deal, which runs through the 2027 season, now includes two additional void years (2029, 2030) thanks to the renegotiation that created $10.26 million in 2026 salary cap space for the Bills (per Spotrac).

After counting $13.66 million against the cap this season, Oliver's number balloons to $28.28 million (with a $22.62 million dead charge) in 2027. The contract will cost the Bills $10.84 million in dead cap space for the 2028 season.

Oct 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) is sacked by Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver (91) | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Bills' core piece stays put

Buffalo used the No. 9 overall draft pick to select the Houston product in 2019, installing him as a defensive centerpiece and, coincidentally or not, making the playoffs every season since.

With Oliver being on the smaller side in terms of interior defensive linemen, and not ideally equipped to line up directly over the center in a 3-4 defense, coordinator Jim Leonhard apparently sees a role for the 28-year-old up front.

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver sacks Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson before he can get the pass off during first half action against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Sept. 7, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oliver, who has made 95 career appearances (86 starts) for the Bills, was limited to three games in 2025 due to a biceps tear, ankle issue and knee injury. He recorded sacks in all three appearances before landing on Injured Reserve. The veteran eventually made it back for the divisional round, playing 16 snaps in the loss to the Denver Broncos.

Current Bills' defensive tackles

Tommy Akingbesote



DeWayne Carter



Zion Logue



Phidarian Mathis



Ed Oliver



TJ Sanders



Deone Walker